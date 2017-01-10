Oops, this Redditor accidentally deleted his company’s DNS in Microsoft Azure’s cloud

Be mindful of what you’re clicking in the cloud

Network World |

mistake regret bad decision
Credit: Thinkstock
Related

One Redditor has made a mistake that you can be assured he will not make again: He deleted an entire zone of his company’s Domain Name System in the Microsoft Azure cloud.

“I meant to delete a single record, but it’s the same button in the same place as deleting a zone. As soon as I hit the button I knew what I had done, then all our websites start failing,” the Redditor confesses.

That’s an oops. He goes on to describe how his unidentified company’s VOIP phones went offline and the backup domain controller began having issues resolving DNS.

Meanwhile, in the 'when it rains it pours' line of thinking, an unrelated error occurred AT THE SAME TIME on the company’s Hyper-V server network interface cards (NICs).

Thankfully, the issues were resolved fairly quickly. The company backs up its DNS every week, so it was able to be restored.

How could this happen? The Redditor explains that there is a confirmation before deleting a zone, but it looks similar to the confirmation for deleting a record. In the business of multi-tasking, he didn’t notice the difference.

What can you learn from this? Azure gives the ability to resource-block certain services, which would prevent accident deletions. Our Redditor friend has installed this feature, and you should consider doing it too. 

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
Related:

Senior Editor Brandon Butler covers the cloud computing industry for Network World by focusing on the advancements of major players in the industry, tracking end user deployments and keeping tabs on the hottest new startups.

Must read: Hidden Cause of Slow Internet and how to fix it
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
Don't Miss
Kaby Lake
Intel’s new Kaby Lake processors: No performance gains

Intel’s new Kaby Lake processors are pretty much even with the last generation of chips.

ces 2017 crowd
10 cool creative tech treasures at CES 2017

Plenty of gadgets for creative pros could be found on the show floor in Las Vegas. Here are our...

snail slow
The hidden cause of slow Internet and how to fix it

In 2010, Jim Gettys, a veteran computer programmer who currently works at Google, was at home uploading...

Resources
Top Stories
overworked multitasking tech workers
Highest paying jobs in the U.S. -- techies take backseat to medical pros

LinkedIn Tuesday published its list of the top 20 highest paying jobs (median base salary as reported...

new year post-it resolution
How to land the job you want

If finding a new job is one of your New Year’s resolutions, these 14 tips will help you make your...

idgns2 s004 s001 t005.mov.00 11 43 15.still006
Top 10 PC technologies and trends to watch

In an era of sexy gadgets, its easy to knock PCs of being dinosaurs. But for every blue screen of...

160202 mayer
Mayer: not so much leaving Yahoo, as taking it with her?

Yahoo's board is getting ready to say goodbye to Marissa Mayer, the company announced Monday -- but at...