Watch Steve Jobs unveil the iPhone and change the world

Network World |

steve jobs iphone launch
Credit: Apple
10 years ago today, Steve Jobs delivered one of the most masterful product introductions in history when he unveiled the iPhone. Though the idea that Apple was working on a phone had been making its way through the rumor mill over the preceding few months, what the iPhone actually delivered to the table surpassed even the most optimistic of expectations.

With a multitouch display and intuitive access to the entire web via mobile Safari, the iPhone instantly changed the way people used their smartphones. And that's not to say nothing of the App Store which went live in July of 2008 and quickly turned the smartphone industry on its head.

Apple earlier today, naturally, celebrated 10 years of the iPhone with a special splash page on its website.

"[The] iPhone is an essential part of our customers' lives, and today more than ever it is redefining the way we communicate, entertain, work and live,” Tim Cook said in a press release. “iPhone set the standard for mobile computing in its first decade and we are just getting started. The best is yet to come.”

It's always fun to look ahead and speculate about what type of new technologies and designs Apple might incorporate into upcoming iPhone models, but sometimes it's just as fun to take a step back from the noise and look back at where the smartphone revolution truly began.

On January 9, 2007, Steve Jobs announced the iPhone. Below is the entire special event for your viewing pleasure. The real action begins at around the 22-minute mark.

Yoni Heisler is a technology writer and Mac nerd who's been using Apple products for well over 21 years. He actively covers a wide variety of Apple topics, from legal news and rumors to current events and even Apple related comedy and history.

