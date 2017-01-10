Highest paying jobs in the U.S. -- techies take backseat to medical pros

Directors of Engineering, Senior Software Engineering Managers pulling in high salaries though

Highest paying jobs in the U.S. -- techies take backseat to medical pros
Sure, you perform surgery on computer systems every day and are often on call to handle emergency password procedures, but salary-wise my IT professional friends, you are no doctor.

LinkedIn Tuesday published its list of the top 20 highest paying jobs (median base salary as reported to LinkedIn Salary) in the United States, and the medical/healthcare field dominates. Tops is Cardiologist, with a median base salary of $356K, followed by Radiologist ($355K), Anesthesiologist ($350K), Surgeon ($338K) and Medical Director ($230K). 

You have to go all the way down to #11 to find Staff Software Engineer at $168K.

From there, other tech jobs paying big bucks include Director of Engineering ($164K), Director of Product Management (maybe techie...at $160K) and Senior Software Engineering Manager at $155K.

Jobs in the legal profession are also in the mix, at numbers 10 (Senior Corporate Counsel) and 16 (Patent Attorney).

Data used to compile the list is collected from verified LinkedIn members, and for a job title to be considered, at least 50 salary reports must be available.

While techies don't pull down the largest median base salaries, the good news is that tech skills are in huge demand, according to LinkedIn data.

Bob Brown is a news editor for Network World, blogs about network research, and works most closely with our staff's wireless/mobile reporters. Email me at bbrown@nww.com with story tips or comments on this post.

