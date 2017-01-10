Tech Resume Makeover 101: How to move forward with your job search

Your resume offers employers a first glimpse into who you are professionally. If you aren't putting your best foot forward during this crucial phase of the job search, then chances are your resume is getting ignored or trashed.

As a prospective job seeker, you need to take the time to craft a resume that shows how you can add value to an employer's team and that doesn't happen by accident. The good news is you can do it. All it takes is introspection, some research and a trusted friend or colleague to help review and edit your resume. Armed with these tools you can create a resume targeted to the role you want and the employers you want to work for. To you help you get started, we rounded up some of best articles from our Resume Makeover series.

