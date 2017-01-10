Fortinet embraces Cisco, HPE, Nokia

New partners can securely share data with Fortinet Security Fabric

|

Senior Editor, Network World |

Related

Fortinet is adding Cisco, HPE and Nokia to its stable of partners whose security gear can share information with Fortinet products to improve overall security.

The company is announcing at its Accelerate 2017 customer conference this week that equipment made by these new partners will integrate into the Fortinet Security Fabric via an API to tighten security in core networks, remote devices and the cloud.

The amount of sharing that goes on depends on the individual third-parties’ APIs.

Fortigate Security Fabric is woven from Fortinet products that can communicate among each other to find and analyze threats and let admins see their input in a single window. That’s an upgrade from the initial fabric in which IT teams had to switch among the dashboards for the Fortinet products involved.

The fabric already included Fortinet’s FortiGate next-generation firewall, FortiWeb Web application firewall, and FortiMail email security. Going forward with FortiOS 5.6 it includes Fortinet wireless access points, switches and sandboxes.

The idea is to enable security analysts to make smarter decisions about network segmentation, says John Maddison, Fortinet’s senior vice president of products and solutions. For instance, if a wireless access point shows that it supports a number of internet of things devices, that might call for isolating it in its own network segment to prevent it from becoming a point of attack into the network as a whole, he says.

The company is also adding what it calls Intent Based Security management to its portfolio. This takes inputs written in business vocabulary and translates it into policies that are distributed among security devices. So a business-language input might call for adding mobile phone access to certain applications, and Intent Based Security would configure devices to accommodate that access. Admins wouldn’t have to decide what changes are needed and then configure individual devices manually.

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
Related:

Tim Greene covers security and keeps an eye on Microsoft for Network World.

Must read: Hidden Cause of Slow Internet and how to fix it
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
Don't Miss
010617blog legere tweet
T-Mobile’s Legere ‘rescues’ volunteer fire department, sticks finger in

Ever a social-media showman and tormenter of his competitors, T-Mobile CEO John Legere last night took...

Looking out for security holes
FTC takes D-Link to court citing lax product security, privacy perils

The Federal Trade Commission has filed a complaint against network equipment vendor D-Link saying...

snail slow
The hidden cause of slow Internet and how to fix it

In 2010, Jim Gettys, a veteran computer programmer who currently works at Google, was at home uploading...

Resources
Top Stories
oneplus one vs lg g3 vs apple iphone 6 plus vs samsung galaxy note 4
iPhone after 10 years: Google overwhelms the iPhone like Microsoft overwhelmed

How Android beat the iPhone in the smartphone market with tactics Microsoft used to beat the Mac in the...

iphone enterprise
10 years of the iPhone

How Apple has changed pretty much everything in the enterprise.

hybrid cloud thinkstock
The metrics that matter for your private/hybrid cloud

Here's a checklist of everything you'll need to measure the success of your business' hybrid/private...

big data confusing overload spiral falling
8 big data predictions for 2017

As the market grows, enterprise challenges will shift, skills requirements will change, and the vendor...