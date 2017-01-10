iPhone 8 Rumor Rollup: Stainless steel, India standing tough & really going wireless

Enough of the iPhone 10th anniversary celebrations (yes, I'm looking in the mirror here): It's time to channel our collective Apple watching energies into iPhone 8 (not to mention possible iPhone 7s and 7s Plus editions).

As Apple CEO Tim Cook said in the company's press release about the 10th anniversary of the original iPhone, "The best is yet to come."

Heavy metal rumors

The hot rumor this week is that Apple will re-embrace stainless steel, harkening back to its pre-aluminum body iPhone 4 and 4S models. Speculation is that the iPhone 8 will have a bezel-free, 5.8-inch OLED display.

DigiTimes adds support to speculation by noted iPhone insider Ming Chi-Kuo of KGI Securities that Apple will use stainless steel to solidify its iPhone 8 smartphones. 

"Apple's next-generation iPhone is expected to adopt a stainless steel forging process for its new chassis frame instead of traditional CNC machining. Component orders are expected to be shared between Foxconn Electronics (Hon Hai Precision Industry) and US-based Jabil," write Aaron Lee and Joseph Tsai of DigiTimes.

That steel frame will secure sandwiched glass panels, according to the report.

The downside of the steel frame for customers is that the material could lead to pricier iPhones, according to the Know Your Mobile, though the blog notes that the forging process could reduce production costs over CNC milling.

Speaking of iPhone costs...

Apple is said to be readying for a meeting on Jan. 25 in India with designs of opening a manufacturing facility in that country, according to Mashable.

Apple of course will be looking for India to sweeten whatever deal (i.e., tax breaks) the company can get, and perhaps building smartphones there will enable Apple to cut costs. It will likely need to figure out a way to offer more affordable devices in India, which has shown an interest in adopting iPhones at a time when overall iPhone sales volumes have fallen, Mashable writes. Apple wants to open stores in India, but the country is pushing for at least some locally sourced pieces.

But as Reuters reports, the Indian government isn't keen on giving Apple big tax incentives. Neither has it warmed to Apple's pitch to sell refurbished phones in the country.

Going wireless, for charging too

Apple doesn't need to fuel all of its own iPhone 8 rumors, as others are more than happy to chime in.

The CEO of wireless charging company Energous, in a pre-CES interview with The Verge, would only refer to its big partner as "one of the largest consumer electronic companies in the world... but I can [virtually] guarantee that you have products from this company on your person, sitting on your desk, or at home." Apple is believed to be the partner, and if so, Energous's plan to deliver its miniature wireless charging tech by year-end would be a fit, timing-wise.

iPhone 6 users NEED the iPhone 8

Nomura Instinet analysts predict that iPhone 8 will be an even bigger product than the 2014 blockbuster known as iPhone 6. The thinking goes that buyers of that earlier model, who haven't bitten on the iPhone 7, will embrace Version 8 in droves.

One elaborate iPhone 8 concept video

We ran an article this week headlined "10 years of the iPhone: How Apple changed pretty much everything in the enterprise". Well, here's an iPhone 8 concept video, from EverythingApplePro, titled "iPhone 8 will change everything". So here we go again, I guess...

