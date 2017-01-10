Intel Joule shipments blocked in key countries, pending certification

Shipments of Intel's Joule computers have been blocked in Japan, China, and Taiwan

|

U.S. Correspondent, IDG News Service |

Intel's Joule 550x development board
Credit: Newegg
Related

If you can't find Intel's Joule developer boards in your country, it's because shipments have been held up.

Intel's Joule 570x and 550x are powerful computer boards that can be built as a PC, or be used to build robots, drones, or smart devices. But Intel is now seeking government certification so the boards can be cleared for shipment in those countries.

Joule shipments have currently been blocked in a number of countries, including Taiwan, Japan, and Israel, all of which have active technology markets where hobbyists design hardware.

Users that have ordered Joule boards from retailers abroad can't receive shipments in the blocked countries.

China is not listed on the page describing the blocked shipments, and Intel can ship and sell the device in Hong Kong.

Intel is currently going through the certification process in blocked countries, which may take some time. The Joule boards are on sale in countries like U.S. and Canada, where the certification process was quick.

Device makers have to get certifications from the U.S. Federal Communications Commission and other regulatory agencies before putting hardware on sale. Some of the certifications depend on the communications technologies and materials used to make the board.

Intel couldn't provide a specific date on when Joule shipments will start in other countries. However, as the boards are certified in countries, shipments will start. Intel will keep its website updated to signify where the Joule boards are available, a company spokesman said.

Joule is similar to the Raspberry Pi 3 and targeted at hobbyists and device makers, but it is more powerful. It also has features not found on Raspberry Pi 3 like 4K video and 802.11ac Wi-Fi. The boards are based on Atom x86 processors.

The first Joule to go on sale was the 570x, back in August. It is priced at US $219 on Mouser. Recently, the 550x went on sale for $179. The boards can also be bought with development kits, but that costs more.

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
Related:
Must read: Hidden Cause of Slow Internet and how to fix it
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
Don't Miss
Kaby Lake
Intel’s new Kaby Lake processors: No performance gains

Intel’s new Kaby Lake processors are pretty much even with the last generation of chips.

ces 2017 crowd
10 cool creative tech treasures at CES 2017

Plenty of gadgets for creative pros could be found on the show floor in Las Vegas. Here are our...

snail slow
The hidden cause of slow Internet and how to fix it

In 2010, Jim Gettys, a veteran computer programmer who currently works at Google, was at home uploading...

Resources
Top Stories
windows bug
Microsoft releases only 4 security bulletins, 2 critical, on first 2017 Patch

Hooray, four patches later and you'll have closed holes in Windows and Adobe Flash Player.

new year post-it resolution
How to land the job you want

If finding a new job is one of your New Year’s resolutions, these 14 tips will help you make your...

idgns2 s004 s001 t005.mov.00 11 43 15.still006
Top 10 PC technologies and trends to watch

In an era of sexy gadgets, its easy to knock PCs of being dinosaurs. But for every blue screen of...

160202 mayer
Mayer: not so much leaving Yahoo, as taking it with her?

Yahoo's board is getting ready to say goodbye to Marissa Mayer, the company announced Monday -- but at...