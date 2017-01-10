Tesla just poached one of Apple's top engineers

Network World |

In-vehicle-infotainment tesla
Credit: Tesla
Related

Earlier today, Chris Lattner revealed that he was leaving Apple in pursuit of a new opportunity. While not a household name, Lattner is a highly regarded engineer who not only spearheaded the development of Swift, but also oversaw Apple's Xcode team.

"This decision wasn't made lightly," Lattner said earlier today, "and I want you all to know that I’m still completely committed to Swift. I plan to remain an active member of the Swift Core Team, as well as a contributor to the swift-evolution mailing list."

A short while ago, we've finally ascertained where Lattner is going to end up. Interestingly enough, he'll be taking his talents to Tesla.

In a blog post published a short while ago, Tesla officially welcomed Chris Lattner into the mix where he will assume the role of VP of Autopilot Software.

Tesla's post reads:

We would like to welcome Chris Lattner, who will join Tesla as our Vice President of Autopilot Software. Chris’ reputation for engineering excellence is well known. He comes to Tesla after 11 years at Apple where he was primarily responsible for creating Swift, the programming language for building apps on Apple platforms and one of the fastest growing languages for doing so on Linux. Prior to Apple, Chris was lead author of the LLVM Compiler Infrastructure, an open source umbrella project that is widely used in commercial products and academic research today.

As Chris joins Tesla, we would like to give a special thanks to Jinnah Hosein, SpaceX’s Vice President of Software, who has been serving a dual role as the interim Vice President of Tesla Autopilot Software and will now be heading back to SpaceX full-time. We would like to thank Jinnah for the efforts needed to achieve excellence in both roles, David Nister, our Vice President of Autopilot Vision, and the team for their exceptional work in advancing Autopilot.

We are very excited that Chris is joining Tesla to lead our Autopilot engineering team and accelerate the future of autonomous driving.

Lattner is arguably the biggest name to leave Apple for Tesla. Indeed, Tesla over the past few years has hired scores upon scores of former Apple researchers, marketers, designers and engineers. Lattner's senior position within Apple, however, is particularly noteworthy, especially given previous rumors surrounding Apple's alleged interest in developing its own branded car.

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
Related:

Yoni Heisler is a technology writer and Mac nerd who's been using Apple products for well over 21 years. He actively covers a wide variety of Apple topics, from legal news and rumors to current events and even Apple related comedy and history.

Must read: Hidden Cause of Slow Internet and how to fix it
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
Don't Miss
Kaby Lake
Intel’s new Kaby Lake processors: No performance gains

Intel’s new Kaby Lake processors are pretty much even with the last generation of chips.

ces 2017 crowd
10 cool creative tech treasures at CES 2017

Plenty of gadgets for creative pros could be found on the show floor in Las Vegas. Here are our...

snail slow
The hidden cause of slow Internet and how to fix it

In 2010, Jim Gettys, a veteran computer programmer who currently works at Google, was at home uploading...

Resources
Top Stories
windows bug
Microsoft releases only 4 security bulletins, 2 critical, on first 2017 Patch

Hooray, four patches later and you'll have closed holes in Windows and Adobe Flash Player.

new year post-it resolution
How to land the job you want

If finding a new job is one of your New Year’s resolutions, these 14 tips will help you make your...

idgns2 s004 s001 t005.mov.00 11 43 15.still006
Top 10 PC technologies and trends to watch

In an era of sexy gadgets, its easy to knock PCs of being dinosaurs. But for every blue screen of...

160202 mayer
Mayer: not so much leaving Yahoo, as taking it with her?

Yahoo's board is getting ready to say goodbye to Marissa Mayer, the company announced Monday -- but at...