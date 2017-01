Single boards

The Raspberry Pi family of single board computers transformed education and has become one of the drivers of the Internet of Things revolution. These boards are low-cost, well-featured, and easily available. So what do you get when you take a bunch of Raspberry Pi boards and wire them together? An incredibly cheap and surprisingly high performance parallel computing system that’s not only valuable in education but can also solve some useful, real world problems.

In this round up we have 10 Raspberry Pi clusters ranging from tiny, four-node systems all the way up to 250-node behemoths. These clusters are being used for everything from teaching through to simulating massive IoT networks to creating leading edge art. If you know of any great Raspberry Pi clusters to include in our next roundup, let me know.

