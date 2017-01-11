‘Found a nasty bug in my (Cisco) ASA this morning’

The above headline on a post to Reddit piqued my interest this afternoon because it was in that site’s section devoted to system administration and those people know a bug when they encounter one.

The Redditor elaborates: “I found a bug in my ASA today. Eth 0/2 was totally unusable and seemed ‘blocked.’ These Cisco bugs are really getting out of hand. I'm just glad I didn't open this port up to the web.”

Scare quotes around blocked? Gratuitous mention of the web. I smelled a ruse before even opening the first of three pictures.

No. 1, labeled “checking layer 1:”

No 2, “That’s odd:”

And the big reveal, “Bug detected.”

Speculation as to the species of spider included yellow sac and brown recluse. They’re all the same to me: creepy.

It was suggested that the appropriate fix in this situation would be to kill the thing with fire, but that was ruled about because it was holed up in a firewall.