A techie's guide for voting on new Monopoly game tokens

Hasbro is giving Monopoly fans a choice of going old school, very old school or new school in an online vote to determine which tokens will come standard with a new version of the game hitting shelves in August.

The Monopoly Token Madness Vote, open through Jan. 31, leaves the fate of old faithfuls like the Scottie dog, thimble and wheelbarrow in the hands of voters, who might be tempted by more than 50 new contenders. Monopoly has been around since 1935 and Hasbro says the game is enjoyed by more than 1 billion players around the world.

Hasbro has protected itself from voters getting to, uh, creative, by restricting the token choices to a pre-selected pool of designs.

Among those shiny new items: the hashtag symbol, several different emojis and a computer.

Among the old-school tech choices: A 1980s-style cellphone, a gramophone, a rotary phone and a typewriter.

If you want to go all-tech with your 8 votes, you could go with 4 emojis, a hashtag, the two phones and the computer. But don't do that, for the sake of the Scottie.