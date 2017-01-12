Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
Withings Thermo Wireless Smart Thermometer - Deal Alert

withings thermometer
Credit: Amazon
With an exceedingly simple scan across the forehead, 16 infrared sensors take over 4,000 measurements to find the hottest point. It requires no contact with the skin, unlike traditional methods, making Thermo is the most sanitary way to take anyone’s temperature. Readings appear illuminated on the device, and if desired, will sync to your smartphone for tracking and much more. Its typical list price of $100 has been reduced 30% to $70. See the discounted Withings Thermo thermometer on Amazon.

This story, "Withings Thermo Wireless Smart Thermometer - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

At a Glance

  • Withings Thermo - Smart Thermometer

    $69.97 MSRP $99.95
    View
    on Amazon
