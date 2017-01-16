Hyperconvergence: What’s all the hype about?

One of the hottest trends in data center technology is hyperconvergence, with early adopters reaping the benefits of cost savings, enhanced data protection, increased scalability and ease of management.

So, what is hyperconvergence? It’s a way to simplify data center operations and management by combining compute, storage and networking in a single, software-driven appliance.

Gartner predicted the market for hyperconverged integrated systems (HCIS) would grow nearly 80% to reach almost $2 billion in 2016, propelling it toward mainstream use within the next five years. HCIS will be the fastest-growing segment of the overall market for integrated systems, reaching nearly $5 billion (or 24% of the market) by 2019.

“HCIS becomes the top-selling integrated systems form factor by 2019, although more traditional blade/SAN [storage-area network]-based technology will remain viable in the right use cases,” says Andrew Butler, vice president and distinguished analyst at Gartner.