Aruba president Dominic Orr to step down at end of the month

dominic orr
Dominic Orr, the president of Hewlett Packard Enterprise's Aruba, will retire at the end of January in order to spend more time with his family and pursue personal interests, the company announced this week.

Orr has been the president of Aruba, which was acquired by HPE in 2015, for 11 years. He’s a veteran of the networking industry, having worked at Nortel Networks, Alteon, and Bay Systems in his lengthy career. Taking over for Orr will be Aruba founder Keerti Melkote, who currently serves as senior vice president and general manager.

“Dom has created the unique ‘customer first, customer last’ culture, innovator's mindset, and the making business personal attitude that are all cornerstones of our organization’s DNA that we will continue to carry forward,” said Melkote. “While he will certainly be missed, he leaves the organization well-positioned to continue to grow and prosper.”

Orr – who spoke openly to Fortune in 2007 about the pressure and unpleasantness that comes with the hyper-busy life of a CEO – was forthright and talkative when he sat down with Network World in March 2016 about the process of making Aruba into a part of HPE, which he characterized in a sort of unusual way.

“It’s a reverse acquisition, in the sense that HPE acquired Aruba, and Aruba acquired HP Networking,” he said at the time.

An advisory role beckons for Orr, who won’t attend the company’s annual Atmosphere conference this year in Nashville, but plans to remain partially involved in Aruba’s future.

“I’m very proud of the many accomplishments of the Aruba team over the years and in particular, the integration of Aruba and HP Networking,” said Orr in a statement. “As Keerti has run the business with me for over a decade, I am confident that this will be a smooth transition.”

Jon covers open source, mobile, and network managment for Network World.

