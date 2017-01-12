Leadership in ‘Third Network’ efforts

The “Third Network” is a term coined by the Metro Ethernet Forum (MEF) to communicate a concept that combines the performance and security assurances of Carrier Ethernet (CE 2.0) and the agility and ubiquity of the Internet. “It gives unprecedented levels of network control to for new and evolving types of cloud-centric applications and control for network connectivity services within current network architectures as well as emerging SDN and NFV implementations,” says MEF.

Top awards

Each year, MEF confers Excellence Awards to recognize service, application, technology, and professional excellence and innovation in the global Third Network. For 2016, AT&T was honored to receive five awards.

Best Network Innovation – Worldwide; given to the service provider who has demonstrated outstanding leadership in the development and implementation of a "Third Network" innovation strategy centered on a combination of Carrier Ethernet 2.0, LSO, SDN, NFV, or optical networking technologies

Innovative Service of the Year – Worldwide; recognizing AT&T FlexWare (formerly named AT&T Network Functions on Demand)

Provider of the Year – Worldwide; this award reflected our efforts in launching three on-demand products based on a MEF CE2.0 platform: AT&T Switched Ethernet on Demand, AT&T Managed Internet Service on Demand, and AT&T FlexWare.

Service Innovation of the Year – Global; another citation recognizing the AT&T FlexWare launch

Enterprise Application of the Year – Health; recognizing AT&T Switched Ethernet on Demand at the Austin Cancer Center that in addition to providing the required level of reliability and performance, could be provisioned very quickly and with the ability to dial up bandwidth when needed and change their class of service in near real-time to accommodate heavy data transfers

Executives recognized

In addition, Two other MEF awards s were conferred on AT&T executives:

MEF Carrier Ethernet Certified Professional of the Year - Dan Blemings, AT&T director of Ethernet Product Management

MEF Industry Executive of the Year - John Donovan, AT&T Technology and Operations chief strategy officer and group president

According to a timeline provided by Network World, MEF was formed in 2001 “to develop ubiquitous business services for enterprise users accessed over optical metropolitan networks.” In 2005, MEF defined Carrier Ethernet “by specifying standardized business services, and scalability, reliability, quality of service and service management attributes.” A year later, the organization expanded its scope to encompass access and wireless networks. Carrier Ethernet 2.0 was promoted to allow carriers to interconnect and provide global services.

AT&T embarked on a network modernization journey at the end of 2012 that started with initiating the shut-down of its legacy TDM network and deploying a massive Carrier Ethernet network built on Fiber. In 2015, AT&T disclosed it was moving to NFV and SDN and publicly set a goal of virtualizing ~5% of the network by 2016, which has been achieved.

At the heart of this massive virtualization and modernization effort is the transition from a hardware-centric network to a software-centric network. The transition from a hardware-based to a software-based network is also driving the re-architecture of our physical network nodes to what we refer to as the AT&T Integrated Cloud (AIC).

As a leader in Ethernet services, AT&T sets the framework for everything from VPN and Internet connectivity to collaboration services and many other emerging technologies. For more information please go to https://www.business.att.com/enterprise/Portfolio/network-services/