6 tips for negotiating your next raise

In a recovering economy and a tight IT talent market, you have more leverage when angling for a raise. And the beginning of a new calendar year is a great time to ask for more money, as budgets are new and organizations begin to execute on their strategy and goals for the upcoming year.

After the 2008 financial crash and during the ensuing recession, many people were happy to have a job at all -- any job, at any salary, says Lydia Frank, vice president of content strategy at PayScale.com. As the economy's improving, businesses have much more flexibility in their budgets and are starting to loosen the purse strings, she says.