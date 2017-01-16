Critical flaw lets hackers take control of Samsung SmartCam cameras

A command injection vulnerability gives attackers full control over the cameras

|

Romania Correspondent, IDG News Service |

Samsung SmartCam snh 1011
Credit: Samsung Techwin America
Related

The popular Samsung SmartCam security cameras contain a critical remote code execution vulnerability that could allow hackers to gain root access and take full control of them.

The vulnerability was discovered by researchers from the hacking collective the Exploiteers (formerly GTVHacker), who have found vulnerabilities in the Samsung SmartCam devices in the past.

The flaw allows for command injection through a web script, even though the vendor has disabled the local web-based management interface in these devices.

The Samsung SmartCam is a series of cloud-enabled network security cameras that were originally developed by Samsung Techwin. Samsung sold this division to South Korean business conglomerate Hanwha Group in 2015 and the company was renamed Hanwha Techwin.

In response to vulnerabilities reported in the web-based management interface of various SmartCam models over the past few years, Hanwha Techwin decided to completely disable the local administration panel and only allow users to access the cameras through the accompanying smartphone app and its My SmartCam cloud service.

The Exploiteers researchers recently analyzed the Samsung SmartCam SNH-1011 and noticed that while accessing the web interface over the local network was no longer possible, the web server was still running on the device and hosted some PHP scripts related to a video monitoring system called iWatch.

One of these scripts allows users to update the iWatch software by uploading a file, but has a vulnerability that stems from improper sanitization of the file name. The flaw can be exploited by unauthenticated attackers to inject shell commands that will then be executed by the web server running with root privileges.

"The iWatch Install.php vulnerability can be exploited by crafting a special filename which is then stored within a tar command passed to a php system() call," the researchers explained in a blog post Saturday. "Because the web-server runs as root, the filename is user supplied, and the input is used without sanitization, we are able to inject our own commands within to achieve root remote command execution."

While the flaw was found in the SNH-1011 model, the researchers believe that it affects the entire Samsung SmartCam series.

Ironically the vulnerability can be exploited to turn on the disabled web management interface, whose removal was criticized by some users. The Exploiteers published a proof-of-concept exploit that does just that. They also provided instructions on how to manually patch the flaw.

Re-enabling the web interface will allow users to monitor the camera feed via the local network again without having to use the My SmartCam service. But there's a catch: it also reactivates some of the old vulnerabilities that the vendor mitigated by simply disabling the interface in the first place.

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
Related:

Lucian Constantin is an IDG News Service correspondent. He writes about information security, privacy, and data protection.

Must read: Hidden Cause of Slow Internet and how to fix it
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
Don't Miss
pocketchip 01
Review: PocketCHIP—Super cheap Linux terminal that fits in your pocket

If you’re a Linux user who wants a pocket-size terminal, PocketCHIP from Next Thing Co. fits the bill...

011117bog cisco bug1
‘Found a nasty bug in my (Cisco) ASA this morning’

The above headline on a post to Reddit piqued my interest this afternoon because it was in that site’s...

best buy geek squad car
Why you shouldn't trust Geek Squad ever again

The U.S. government reportedly pays Geek Squad technicians to dig through your PC for files to give to...

Resources
Top Stories
gavel court trial
Cisco calls on Arista to stop selling products in US after agency reverses

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agency has revoked its November 2016 finding that Arista’s...

reselling devices bw
10 best sites and services to sell used tech

Get a new laptop as a gift and want to turn your old computer into some crisp Benjamins? These 10...

cyber security insurance protection
Best practices for lowering cyber insurance costs and cyber risk

If your cyber insurance vendors offer incentives or discounts for companies who meet high data security...

kaboom rackspace
How Rackspace will stay alive in cloud: Stop competing with Amazon, start

Rackspace ended months of speculation in August by announcing it had been acquired by a private equity...