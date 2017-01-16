When Apple released its line of revamped MacBook Pros late last year, the response was surprisingly lukewarm. Even though Apple's new flagship notebook introduced us to the TouchBar, even the most die-hard Apple enthusiasts couldn't help but notice that Apple's new notebooks were a little underpowered and incredibly pricey.

One of the more common complaints, at least from power users, was that Apple's new MacBook Pro maxed out at 16GB of RAM. While 16GB of RAM is more than enough for most users, folks who work with complex video and photography workflows will glady take all the memory they can get their hands on. And while Apple can arguably get away with a 16GB RAM limit on its MacBook and MacBook Air line, some pondered why Apple's Pro level notebook was subject to what was presumably an arbitrary ceiling.

Addressing these concerns head-on, Apple executive Phil Schiller was quick to explain that Apple with the current incarnation of the MacBook Pro chose to prioritize battery life over RAM.

“The MacBook Pro uses 16GB of very fast LPDDR memory, up to 2133MHz,” Schiller said via email this past November. “To support 32GB of memory would require using DDR memory that is not low power and also require a different design of the logic board which might reduce space for batteries. Both factors would reduce battery life.”

If you happen to be a power user lamenting the 16GB RAM limit, well, we have good news for you.

According to a new report from KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple later this year is planning to give its Pro notebook lineup a nice spec bump and offer 150-inch MacBook Pro buyers the ability to configure their systems with as much as 32GB of RAM. What's more, Apple will also bestow its notebook lineup with Intel's Kaby Lake processors.

Also of note is that Apple's 12-inch MacBook will come with a 16GB RAM option for the first time.

