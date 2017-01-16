Apple to release MacBook Pro models with 32GB of RAM this year

Network World |

mbp 2016
Credit: Apple
Related

When Apple released its line of revamped MacBook Pros late last year, the response was surprisingly lukewarm. Even though Apple's new flagship notebook introduced us to the TouchBar, even the most die-hard Apple enthusiasts couldn't help but notice that Apple's new notebooks were a little underpowered and incredibly pricey.

One of the more common complaints, at least from power users, was that Apple's new MacBook Pro maxed out at 16GB of RAM. While 16GB of RAM is more than enough for most users, folks who work with complex video and photography workflows will glady take all the memory they can get their hands on. And while Apple can arguably get away with a 16GB RAM limit on its MacBook and MacBook Air line, some pondered why Apple's Pro level notebook was subject to what was presumably an arbitrary ceiling.

Addressing these concerns head-on, Apple executive Phil Schiller was quick to explain that Apple with the current incarnation of the MacBook Pro chose to prioritize battery life over RAM.

“The MacBook Pro uses 16GB of very fast LPDDR memory, up to 2133MHz,” Schiller said via email this past November. “To support 32GB of memory would require using DDR memory that is not low power and also require a different design of the logic board which might reduce space for batteries. Both factors would reduce battery life.”

If you happen to be a power user lamenting the 16GB RAM limit, well, we have good news for you.

According to a new report from KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple later this year is planning to give its Pro notebook lineup a nice spec bump and offer 150-inch MacBook Pro buyers the ability to configure their systems with as much as 32GB of RAM. What's more, Apple will also bestow its notebook lineup with Intel's Kaby Lake processors.

Also of note is that Apple's 12-inch MacBook will come with a 16GB RAM option for the first time.

via AppleInsider

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
Related:

Yoni Heisler is a technology writer and Mac nerd who's been using Apple products for well over 21 years. He actively covers a wide variety of Apple topics, from legal news and rumors to current events and even Apple related comedy and history.

Must read: Hidden Cause of Slow Internet and how to fix it
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
Don't Miss
pocketchip 01
Review: PocketCHIP—Super cheap Linux terminal that fits in your pocket

If you’re a Linux user who wants a pocket-size terminal, PocketCHIP from Next Thing Co. fits the bill...

011117bog cisco bug1
‘Found a nasty bug in my (Cisco) ASA this morning’

The above headline on a post to Reddit piqued my interest this afternoon because it was in that site’s...

best buy geek squad car
Why you shouldn't trust Geek Squad ever again

The U.S. government reportedly pays Geek Squad technicians to dig through your PC for files to give to...

Resources
Top Stories
gavel court trial
Cisco calls on Arista to stop selling products in US after agency reverses

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agency has revoked its November 2016 finding that Arista’s...

reselling devices bw
10 best sites and services to sell used tech

Get a new laptop as a gift and want to turn your old computer into some crisp Benjamins? These 10...

cyber security insurance protection
Best practices for lowering cyber insurance costs and cyber risk

If your cyber insurance vendors offer incentives or discounts for companies who meet high data security...

kaboom rackspace
How Rackspace will stay alive in cloud: Stop competing with Amazon, start

Rackspace ended months of speculation in August by announcing it had been acquired by a private equity...