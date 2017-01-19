sponsored

DevOps salaries: Puppet’s report reveals salary trends are up

CIO |

Related

Originally posted on the Puppet blog, and republished here with Puppet's permission.

Interested to see how DevOps salary trends are changing? Download Puppet’s DevOps Salary Report, which offers analysis about DevOps salaries from the 4,600-plus people we surveyed for the 2016 State of DevOps Report. By the way, if you haven't read the State of DevOps report yet, it's a compelling dive into how much better DevOps organizations are doing, compared with their peers — and how they achieve such excellent results.

There's a lot to explore in the DevOps Salary Report, and much of it points to the increased value employers place on people with DevOps skills and experience.

  • U.S. DevOps practitioners and DevOps managers saw a bump in salary compared to the prior year. The most common salary band for DevOps practitioners is now $100,000-$125,000, compared to $75,000-$100,000 band last year. The most common salary for managers is now $150,000 or more, compared to $125,000-$150,000 a year ago. Since salaries in other parts of the world haven't increased as much, we think that as DevOps (and the people who practice it) has matured, employers are placing greater value on the people with more DevOps experience.

  • For practitioners outside the United States, the most common DevOps salaries are $75,000-$100,000 for Canada, Australia and New Zealand; $50,000-$75,000 for Western Europe; and less than $25,000 for Asia, Eastern Europe and Latin America.

  • U.S. practitioners are more likely to be paid well in certain industries: technology, media and entertainment, and finance are the best choices if you want to increase your likelihood of making more than $100,000.

Intrigued by these findings? There’s a lot more to learn in the salary report. Download it now, and peruse at your leisure. Plus, we also put together a handy infographic to accompany the report. Enjoy!

This story, "DevOps salaries: Puppet’s report reveals salary trends are up" was originally published by CIO.

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
Related:
Must read: Hidden Cause of Slow Internet and how to fix it
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
Don't Miss
About half of those responding to an online survey say their passwords are over five years old.
25 most common passwords in 2016 and how quickly they can be cracked

Here is the list of Keeper Security's 25 most common passwords in 2016, as well as how fast two...

internet data
How—and why—you should use a VPN any time you hop on the internet

We'll show you how to protect your online privacy as governments around the world, including the U.S.,...

best buy geek squad car
Why you shouldn't trust Geek Squad ever again

The U.S. government reportedly pays Geek Squad technicians to dig through your PC for files to give to...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Top Stories
00 tedtalk opener
7 (more) security TED Talks you can’t miss

In this selection you’ll find speakers taking on some of the most pressing, and persistent, security...

social threat
What the rise of social media hacking means for your business

While it might be easy to dismiss sites like Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn as harmless diversions for...

net neutrality now
The loss of net neutrality

The end of net neutrality looks imminent. If it goes away, you can expect these long-lasting problems...

secure office workspace
Coworking tips to increase your productivity and privacy

More and more people today work in open offices or coworking spaces. Such environments present unique...