Microsoft awarded patent for multiple folding phone

Imagine a tablet that could fit in your pocket

Network World |

Microsoft awarded patent for multiple folding phone
Credit: United States Patent and Trademark Office
Related

There have been several efforts on the part of handset makers to create a folding device, so the large chocolate bar design of the phone will fit more easily in the pocket. Well, Microsoft has one-upped them with a patent for a mobile device that can be unfolded not once, but twice—turning it into a tablet-style device.

The company initially filed the patent application Oct. 16, 2014, and was awarded the patent (US 9,541,962 B2) by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on Jan. 10, 2017. The news was first spotted by MSPoweruser

The patent comes one week after Microsoft secured another patent (US 9,535,465 B2) that also covers mobile devices with a foldable form factor. The description of the patent, "Hinge Electrical Interconnection Guide," sounds rather self-explanatory. 

The patent is for a "Mobile Computing Device having a Flexible Hinge Structure." According to the summary: 

Techniques involving a mobile computing device having a flexible hinge structure are described. In one or more implementations, a mobile computing device includes a plurality of housings, a display device that is flexible, and a flexible hinge structure. The flexible hinge structure secures the plurality of housings to each other, permits the plurality of housings to rotate about an axis in relation to each other, and supports a continuous viewing area of the display device that extends across the plurality of housings and the flexible hinge structure. 

The numerous illustrations in the patent cover a range of device designs that look like a folded up device but unfold to become a smartphone with two displays, or a larger, tablet-like device with one big display. 

Just because Microsoft has secured this patent doesn't mean we will see double-folding tablets that fit in our pockets any time soon. It's a long way from patent to product, and many patents never see the light of day.

But it is interesting to see Microsoft has upped the ante on foldable devices, blowing past Apple, Samsung, LG and the others.

microsoft phone tablet United States Patent and Trademark Office
Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
Related:

Andy Patrizio is a freelance journalist based in southern California who has covered the computer industry for 20 years and has built every x86 PC he’s ever owned, laptops not included.

Must read: Hidden Cause of Slow Internet and how to fix it
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
Don't Miss
pocketchip 01
Review: PocketCHIP—Super cheap Linux terminal that fits in your pocket

If you’re a Linux user who wants a pocket-size terminal, PocketCHIP from Next Thing Co. fits the bill...

free tech software storage
19 free cloud storage options

A review of 19 companies that offer free cloud storage

best buy geek squad car
Why you shouldn't trust Geek Squad ever again

The U.S. government reportedly pays Geek Squad technicians to dig through your PC for files to give to...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Top Stories
cyber justice
Think employers must protect workers’ personal info? Think again

Pennsylvania says workers can’t collect damages from their employer if things like Social Security...

20161013 avaya stadium
Questions about Avaya’s networking business

Avaya Networking is strong and can stand on its own, but ongoing financial struggles have hurt the...

1 working
Common security mistakes in collaboration tools

Collaboration tools have become all the rage, but has your IT department closed all security gaps.

hyperconvergance
Hyperconvergence: What’s all the hype about?

One of the hottest trends in data center technology is hyperconvergence, with early adopters reaping...