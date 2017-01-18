Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
23% off TaoTronics LED Desk Lamp, (Dimmable, Touch Control, 5 Color Modes, USB Charging Port) - Deal Alert

The TaoTronics LED Desk Lamp is adjustable and dimmable for multiple brightness settings, making them ideal for home and office use. Say goodbye to old incandescent light and faintly illuminated working space, and say hello to this elegantly designed, modern looking and energy-efficient source. Designed to blend naturally into any scene and provide flicker-free and ghost-free lighting that is pleasant and comfortable to your eyes. Even after long hours of use, your eyes will feel less fatigue than with traditional types of lighting. With a slight touch from your finger tips, you can switch through 7 brightness level to fine tune your illumination.  This light also allows you to plug in your eReader, tablet, or smartphone into the built-in USB port.  With nearly 3,000 reviews on Amazon, it averages 4.8 out of 5 stars (read reviews). Its typical list price of $29.95 has been reduced by 23% to $22.99. See the discounted TaoTronics LED Desk Lamp now on Amazon.

