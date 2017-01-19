Data protection and security: What’s in store for 2017?

Every second, new updates occur in the world of technology. Information is easier to access, online searches load faster, and mobile and web payments are now simplified and common. Consumers and companies want the ability to do everything online—store documents, make payments, brainstorm ideas for expansion and growth—using remote servers and cloud-storing software.

On the flip side, this demand for instant access and connectivity means ample opportunities for hackers to score. In response, technology developers are working at record speeds to keep data secure.

But it isn’t an easy task. Consumers want the feeling of added security, but they don't want to deal with extra steps to protect themselves. Case in point, you have passwords for apps and logins to bank accounts, credit cards, Starbucks, and more on your phone. Now, with Apple's Touch ID, you can set up access with a single login method—your fingerprint. Is that more or less secure? Or is it simply preferred because of its ease of use? All a hacker needs to do is replicate your fingerprint and they have instant access.

This is just one of many examples showcasing how accessibility has begun to trump a consumer's desire for additional security.

The effort to stay in front of hacking technology, protecting users and companies from data breaches, will remain a topic of interest in 2017.

The industry faces lingering questions, including the following:

Will cloud-storing platforms be targeted due to the increase of corporations and individuals exploring the technology, housing proprietary and classified information in the ether?

Will mobile app security change due to the demand of real-time development updates, shifting the focus from security and protection to meeting UI/UX needs?

Should consumers and companies beware of hackers breaching smart technology in the Internet of Things (IoT)?

How can developers stay at the forefront of technology to keep their companies and clients protected?

Experts in data protection and security have been working to notify tech professionals and users alike of the risks that exist. From Black Friday shopping hazards to advice on handling a company hack and why cloud storage shouldn’t be the end-all, be-all for company resources, we’ve seen a rise in security gaps. Instead of worrying, it’s time to take action and work to inform the community on ways to protect their data from falling through the cracks.

As we forge ahead into 2017, be on the lookout for real-time content on this topic to keep members, experts and consumers on the offense in data security. Webinars, white papers, Q&A sessions and articles on best practices, forecasted risks and industry trends will help keep you informed. Not only will our industry be discussing these important issues, but we’ll be working together to keep sensitive information where it belongs—out of a hacker’s reach.

