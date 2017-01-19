Opinion

Data protection and security: What’s in store for 2017?

A look at what every IT leader needs to be aware of in the year ahead

Network World |

Data protection and security: What’s in store for 2017?
Credit: Werner Moser
Related

Every second, new updates occur in the world of technology. Information is easier to access, online searches load faster, and mobile and web payments are now simplified and common. Consumers and companies want the ability to do everything online—store documents, make payments, brainstorm ideas for expansion and growth—using remote servers and cloud-storing software.

On the flip side, this demand for instant access and connectivity means ample opportunities for hackers to score. In response, technology developers are working at record speeds to keep data secure.

+ Also on Network World: 2017 breach predictions: The big one is inevitable +

But it isn’t an easy task. Consumers want the feeling of added security, but they don't want to deal with extra steps to protect themselves. Case in point, you have passwords for apps and logins to bank accounts, credit cards, Starbucks, and more on your phone. Now, with Apple's Touch ID, you can set up access with a single login method—your fingerprint. Is that more or less secure? Or is it simply preferred because of its ease of use? All a hacker needs to do is replicate your fingerprint and they have instant access.

This is just one of many examples showcasing how accessibility has begun to trump a consumer's desire for additional security.

The effort to stay in front of hacking technology, protecting users and companies from data breaches, will remain a topic of interest in 2017.

The industry faces lingering questions, including the following:

  • Will cloud-storing platforms be targeted due to the increase of corporations and individuals exploring the technology, housing proprietary and classified information in the ether?

  • Will mobile app security change due to the demand of real-time development updates, shifting the focus from security and protection to meeting UI/UX needs?

  • Should consumers and companies beware of hackers breaching smart technology in the Internet of Things (IoT)?

  • How can developers stay at the forefront of technology to keep their companies and clients protected?

Experts in data protection and security have been working to notify tech professionals and users alike of the risks that exist. From Black Friday shopping hazards to advice on handling a company hack and why cloud storage shouldn’t be the end-all, be-all for company resources, we’ve seen a rise in security gaps. Instead of worrying, it’s time to take action and work to inform the community on ways to protect their data from falling through the cracks.

As we forge ahead into 2017, be on the lookout for real-time content on this topic to keep members, experts and consumers on the offense in data security. Webinars, white papers, Q&A sessions and articles on best practices, forecasted risks and industry trends will help keep you informed. Not only will our industry be discussing these important issues, but we’ll be working together to keep sensitive information where it belongs—out of a hacker’s reach.

This article is published as part of the IDG Contributor Network. Want to Join?

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
Related:

As the COO of Experts Exchange, Gene Richardson manages one of the world's largest networks for tech professionals, with over 500,000 members. An accomplished technology and business visionary, Richardson has over 20 years of executive, hands-on tech experience in large enterprises including Charles Schwab and IBM.

Must read: Hidden Cause of Slow Internet and how to fix it
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
Don't Miss
20161013 avaya stadium
Top 10 questions about Avaya’s networking business

Avaya Networking is strong and can stand on its own, but ongoing financial struggles have hurt the...

freedom free software mobile
Free Software Foundation shakes up its list of priority projects

The Free Software Foundation Tuesday announced a major rethinking of the software projects that it...

best buy geek squad car
Why you shouldn't trust Geek Squad ever again

The U.S. government reportedly pays Geek Squad technicians to dig through your PC for files to give to...

Resources
Top Stories
00 tedtalk opener
7 (more) security TED Talks you can’t miss

In this selection you’ll find speakers taking on some of the most pressing, and persistent, security...

social threat
What the rise of social media hacking means for your business

While it might be easy to dismiss sites like Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn as harmless diversions for...

net neutrality now
The loss of net neutrality

The end of net neutrality looks imminent. If it goes away, you can expect these long-lasting problems...

secure office workspace
Coworking tips to increase your productivity and privacy

More and more people today work in open offices or coworking spaces. Such environments present unique...