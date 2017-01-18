Microsoft’s new Linux option for Azure is Clear in the cloud

|

Senior Writer, Network World |

linux logo
Credit: Intel
Related

Microsoft announced today that it has added support for the Intel-backed Clear Linux distribution in instances for its Azure public cloud platform.

It’s the latest in a lengthy string of Linux distributions to become available on the company’s Azure cloud. Microsoft already supports CentOS, CoreOS, Debian, Oracle Linux, Red Hat Enterprise Linux, SUSE Enterprise Linux, OpenSUSE and Ubuntu in Azure instances.

+ALSO ON NETWORK WORLD: Windows 10 peeping: Microsoft fails to understand the uproar + Oracle patches raft of vulnerabilities in business applications

The new distro is available in three versions from Microsoft – first, in a stripped-down, simple VM designed for maximum customizability, second, in a Docker-based container runtime, and, finally, in a “sample solution image” designed for machine learning applications, to demonstrate some of the possibilities.

Clear Linux is a lightweight Linux distribution designed to be as high-performing as possible for server and cloud use – it’s the brainchild of Intel, which is positioning it as a key building block for containerized applications in particular and the cloud in general. It features a sophisticated workload scheduler, optimizations to the kernel and major Linux components like systemd and stateless operation.

Stateless is a big deal, according to Microsoft open source product manager Jose Miguel Parrella, particularly for teams operating in a DevOps environment.

“By separating the system defaults and distribution best practices from the user configuration, Clear Linux simplifies maintenance and deployment which becomes very important as infrastructure scales,” he said in a statement.

Microsoft’s embrace of Linux as a technology of the future, particularly where the cloud is concerned, has been well-documented. The company, which joined the Linux Foundation in November, says that fully a third of all virtual machines running on Azure are Linux.

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
Related:

Jon covers open source, mobile, and network managment for Network World.

Must read: Hidden Cause of Slow Internet and how to fix it
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
Don't Miss
20161013 avaya stadium
Top 10 questions about Avaya’s networking business

Avaya Networking is strong and can stand on its own, but ongoing financial struggles have hurt the...

freedom free software mobile
Free Software Foundation shakes up its list of priority projects

The Free Software Foundation Tuesday announced a major rethinking of the software projects that it...

best buy geek squad car
Why you shouldn't trust Geek Squad ever again

The U.S. government reportedly pays Geek Squad technicians to dig through your PC for files to give to...

Resources
Top Stories
20151027 openworld oracle cloud signs 100625232 orig
US alleges systemic employment discrimination at Oracle

The U.S. government says Oracle routinely and systemically pays white men more than women and...

secure office workspace
Coworking tips to increase your productivity and privacy

More and more people today work in open offices or coworking spaces. Such environments present unique...

About half of those responding to an online survey say their passwords are over five years old.
25 most common passwords in 2016

Here is the list of Keeper Security's 25 most common passwords in 2016, as well as how fast two...

010917blog geekiest primary
This year's 25 geekiest 25th anniversaries

This is the eleventh year I’ve compiled this particular collection of trivia, which will come in handy...