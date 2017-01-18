Here come the Super Bowl 2017 techie ads

Intel stalks Tom Brady, Wix goes with action heroes in their Super Bowl 51 commercials

Network World |

Here come the Super Bowl 2017 techie ads
Credit: Thinkstock/NFL
Related

As one of those Super Bowl watchers who prefers the football over the commercials, I try my best to get the ads out of the way before the big game, which this year will be played in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 6.

Here's a running list of Super Bowl 51 commercials from technology companies -- I'll leave it up to you to decide whether brands are getting their $5 million worth. So far, it looks like tech companies will take a back seat to beer, candy and other brands, in terms of the number of advertisers, on Super Bowl Sunday.

MORE: Techiest commercials from Super Bowl 50, in 2016

Intel: We got Tom Brady!

While New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady generally got the best of Colts/Broncos QB Peyton Manning on the field, Manning ruled during commercial breaks. Brady, now that Manning is retired from football, has seemingly been trying to extend the rivalry by upping his commercial game.

Among the first Super Bowl 51 ads to be previewed is one for Intel's 360 camera technology: "Intel presents: Tom Brady waking up, brushing his teeth and eating a pancake….off the floor. Proving that, with Intel 360° Technology, you can make anything look epic. Literally anything."

Of course, if this technology really could make anything look epic, Intel would have used it to prettify some of Manning's throws during his final season (yes, I'm still bitter about the Broncos knocking off the Pats).

Wix: Lights, Cameras, Action Stars!

The Tel Aviv-based website development platform, now a regular on the Super Bowl ad circuit, turns to action stars Gal Gadot (the new Wonder Woman) and Jason Statham (Fast and Furious, etc.) to bust up a restaurant while the head chef blissfully works on his Wix website. Wix makes it easy to stay stunning in a disruptive world, according to the pitch. Oh, and this is just the first Wix ad for the 2017 game...more are to come.

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
Related:

Bob Brown is a news editor for Network World, blogs about network research, and works most closely with our staff's wireless/mobile reporters. Email me at bbrown@nww.com with story tips or comments on this post.

Must read: Hidden Cause of Slow Internet and how to fix it
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
Don't Miss
20161013 avaya stadium
Top 10 questions about Avaya’s networking business

Avaya Networking is strong and can stand on its own, but ongoing financial struggles have hurt the...

freedom free software mobile
Free Software Foundation shakes up its list of priority projects

The Free Software Foundation Tuesday announced a major rethinking of the software projects that it...

best buy geek squad car
Why you shouldn't trust Geek Squad ever again

The U.S. government reportedly pays Geek Squad technicians to dig through your PC for files to give to...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Top Stories
obama trump 2009 2017
Tech world has changed dramatically since the White House last changed hands

Eight years is but a blink in the grand scheme, yet so much will have changed on the technology and...

About half of those responding to an online survey say their passwords are over five years old.
25 most common passwords in 2016

Here is the list of Keeper Security's 25 most common passwords in 2016, as well as how fast two...

010917blog geekiest primary
This year's 25 geekiest 25th anniversaries

This is the eleventh year I’ve compiled this particular collection of trivia, which will come in handy...

20161013 avaya stadium
Questions about Avaya’s networking business

Avaya Networking is strong and can stand on its own, but ongoing financial struggles have hurt the...