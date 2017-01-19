More proof the cloud is winning big

A new IDC forecast predicts spending on cloud infrastructure to top traditional IT approaches by 2020

Network World |

More proof the cloud is winning big
Credit: flickr/Claudia Regina
Related

One way to track the growth of cloud computing is to follow the investments in the infrastructure and equipment that make it run. That’s why IDC’s Worldwide Quarterly Cloud IT Infrastructure Tracker is so revealing.

The cloud is growing faster

According to the IDC report, total spending on IT infrastructure products—including server, enterprise storage and Ethernet switches—for use in cloud environments will grow a healthy 18 percent this year to top $44 billion. Meanwhile, IDC said, investment in old-school non-cloud architecture equipment will actually decline by more than 3 percent in 2017.

The trends are clear: The cloud—public, private and hybrid—is growing even as traditional on-premise IT infrastructure is dwindling. IDC put it plainly: The “continued strong movement toward utilization of off-premises IT resources around the world” is driving double-digit growth in spending on cloud infrastructure.

To be fair, non-cloud spending will still comprise more than half (57 percent) of total infrastructure spending in 2017, and a slightly bigger majority (almost 58 percent) of infrastructure spending will go to on-premise data centers using private cloud and traditional IT architectures. Within those on-premise deployments, moreover, IDC forecasts “sustained movement toward private cloud deployments with the share of traditional, non-cloud, IT shrinking.”

idc worldwide cloud it infrastructure prediction IDC

Public cloud vs. private cloud

But that’s only part of the story. Just as important, public cloud infrastructure spending is totally dominating investment in off-premise private cloud architectures. Some 61 percent of cloud infrastructure spending is going into public cloud data centers, while off-premise private cloud environments will garner just under 15 percent of total cloud spending.

And although spending on these deployments is growing at almost 17 percent to support “increasing adoption of private and hybrid cloud strategies within corporate datacenters,” that still can’t match the public cloud’s accelerating growth. 

Long-term forecast? Even more cloudy

Looking farther ahead, IDC predicts spending on off-premise cloud infrastructure to grow more than 14 percent annually to $48 billion in 2020. And almost 81 percent of those dollars will go into public cloud data centers. Combine that with on-premise cloud infrastructure (which is growing at almost 13 percent per year), and overall cloud infrastructure is growing almost 14 percent annually, IDC said.

The non-cloud stuff? Declining almost 2 percent a year.

Scale is everything

According to a statement from IDC’s Natalya Yezhkova, research director, Storage, the key driver is growing investment in “new hyperscale data centers opening across the globe and increasing activity of tier-two and regional service providers.” The on-premise side, meanwhile, is getting a boost “as end users continue gaining knowledge and experience in setting up and managing cloud IT within their own data centers."

If you’ve been paying attention, none of this should be too surprising. The momentum toward the cloud has been obvious for a while now. While there’s still a place for traditional, non-cloud IT infrastructures in some enterprises, the number of use cases continue to erode as the cloud becomes less expensive, more ubiquitous, more manageable and more secure.

+ Also on Network World: Cloud computing just had another amazing, awesome, over-the-top good week +

What I find most interesting, though, is that the IDC forecast seems to support the notion that the same fate ultimately awaits hybrid and private cloud implementations, as the public cloud becomes the default choice for new workloads and updates of legacy systems. The cloud’s dominance over traditional IT may not yet be official, but the writing is on the wall—and in IDC reports.

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
Related:

Fredric Paul is Editor in Chief for New Relic, Inc., and has held senior editorial positions at ReadWrite, InformationWeek, CNET and PCWorld.

Must read: Hidden Cause of Slow Internet and how to fix it
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
Don't Miss
20161013 avaya stadium
Top 10 questions about Avaya’s networking business

Avaya Networking is strong and can stand on its own, but ongoing financial struggles have hurt the...

freedom free software mobile
Free Software Foundation shakes up its list of priority projects

The Free Software Foundation Tuesday announced a major rethinking of the software projects that it...

best buy geek squad car
Why you shouldn't trust Geek Squad ever again

The U.S. government reportedly pays Geek Squad technicians to dig through your PC for files to give to...

Resources
Top Stories
00 tedtalk opener
7 (more) security TED Talks you can’t miss

In this selection you’ll find speakers taking on some of the most pressing, and persistent, security...

net neutrality now
The loss of net neutrality

The end of net neutrality looks imminent. If it goes away, you can expect these long-lasting problems...

secure office workspace
Coworking tips to increase your productivity and privacy

More and more people today work in open offices or coworking spaces. Such environments present unique...

About half of those responding to an online survey say their passwords are over five years old.
25 most common passwords in 2016

Here is the list of Keeper Security's 25 most common passwords in 2016, as well as how fast two...