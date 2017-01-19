Facebook plans new data center in Denmark

Facebook's third data center outside the US will be built in Odense, Denmark

|

Paris Bureau Chief, IDG News Service |

facebook odense
Credit: Facebook/screenshot by IDG News Service
Related

Facebook has chosen Odense in Denmark as the site of its third data center outside the U.S.

Denmark's moderate climate will allow the company to use outdoor air and indirect evaporative cooling to keep temperatures in the data center down, and servers will be powered entirely with renewable energy, the company said Thursday.

Most of Denmark's renewable energy comes from wind power, a highly variable resource. On one day in 2015, it was able to satisfy the nation's entire electricity demand with wind power, and also become a net exporter of electricity. At other times, around a quarter of the country's electricity demand is met by wind power, according to the latest figures from Eurostat, the European Union's statistical agency.

Other factors attracting Facebook to Odense, Denmark's third-largest city, included access to the internet backbone and a local talent pool for building and operating the data center, according to a blog post from Niall McEntegart, the company's director for data center operations outside the Americas.

Ultimately, Facebook expects to employ over 100 in operations at the site.

Facebook's existing European data centers are in Clonee in Ireland and Luleå in Sweden, on the edge of the Arctic Circle. Thanks to the free air cooling, over the last year the Luleå site has achieved a power usage effectiveness -- the ratio of total power consumed to power devoted to computing tasks -- of just 1.09.

Denmark's renewable energy also caught Apple's eye back in 2015, when it was planning its European data center expansion. It chose a site near Viborg, about three hours' drive from Odense, for its facility, which is expected to open this year.

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
Related:

Peter Sayer covers European public policy, artificial intelligence, the blockchain, and other technology breaking news for the IDG News Service.

Must read: Hidden Cause of Slow Internet and how to fix it
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
Don't Miss
20161013 avaya stadium
Top 10 questions about Avaya’s networking business

Avaya Networking is strong and can stand on its own, but ongoing financial struggles have hurt the...

freedom free software mobile
Free Software Foundation shakes up its list of priority projects

The Free Software Foundation Tuesday announced a major rethinking of the software projects that it...

best buy geek squad car
Why you shouldn't trust Geek Squad ever again

The U.S. government reportedly pays Geek Squad technicians to dig through your PC for files to give to...

Resources
Top Stories
RSA Conference startups
10 Cool Security Startups Vying for Glory at RSA Conference

Hot topics at this year's RSA Conference in February will include cloud security, Internet of Things...

secure office workspace
Coworking tips to increase your productivity and privacy

More and more people today work in open offices or coworking spaces. Such environments present unique...

About half of those responding to an online survey say their passwords are over five years old.
25 most common passwords in 2016

Here is the list of Keeper Security's 25 most common passwords in 2016, as well as how fast two...

010917blog geekiest primary
This year's 25 geekiest 25th anniversaries

This is the eleventh year I’ve compiled this particular collection of trivia, which will come in handy...