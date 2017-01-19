Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

27% ASUS VivoStick TS10-B017D Intel Atom Z8350 - Deal Alert

|

TechConnect |

vivostick
Credit: Amazon
Related

The innovative ASUS VivoStick plugs directly into an HDMI port to turn any HDMI monitor into a productive Windows 10 PC or any TV into an enhanced Smart TV. With 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1, VivoRemote mobile app and USB 2.0 & 3.0 ports, VivoStick uniquely combines versatility and portability, and measures only 5.3” x 1.4” x 0.6”. See the discounted VivoStick on Amazon, where its typical list price of $119 has been reduced to $87.

This story, "27% ASUS VivoStick TS10-B017D Intel Atom Z8350 - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
At a Glance

  • ASUS VivoStick TS10-B017D Intel Atom Z8350

    $87.00 MSRP $119.00
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

Must read: Hidden Cause of Slow Internet and how to fix it
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
Don't Miss
About half of those responding to an online survey say their passwords are over five years old.
25 most common passwords in 2016 and how quickly they can be cracked

Here is the list of Keeper Security's 25 most common passwords in 2016, as well as how fast two...

internet data
How—and why—you should use a VPN any time you hop on the internet

We'll show you how to protect your online privacy as governments around the world, including the U.S.,...

best buy geek squad car
Why you shouldn't trust Geek Squad ever again

The U.S. government reportedly pays Geek Squad technicians to dig through your PC for files to give to...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Top Stories
security
Data protection and security: What’s in store for 2017?

The biggest cybersecurity and data protection issues facing IT professionals in 2017.

social threat
What the rise of social media hacking means for your business

While it might be easy to dismiss sites like Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn as harmless diversions for...

net neutrality now
The loss of net neutrality

The end of net neutrality looks imminent. If it goes away, you can expect these long-lasting problems...

secure office workspace
Coworking tips to increase your productivity and privacy

More and more people today work in open offices or coworking spaces. Such environments present unique...