Admin of anonymous, Tor-friendly email service has electronics seized at US border

If you don’t live in the US and run an anonymous, Tor-friendly email service – such as one used by 4chan and 8chan – sadly, it’s a pretty decent bet that you would experience some drama when entering the US. At least that was the case for Vincent Canfield as he was detained by US Customs and Border Protection and had all of his electronics seized by the agency. He is originally from the US, but currently resides in Romania.

Canfield, the admin of the cock.li e-mail hosting service, came to vacation in the US after attending the 33rd Chaos Communication Congress held in Germany during December. He claims CBP detained him for over three hours, asking “lots of strange” and “some offensive questions” about his personal life. He refused to comply and instead gave them his attorney’s contact information. Agents allegedly demanded that he decrypt his phone so they could “make sure there isn't any bad stuff on there.” Again he refused, so CPB seized the 14 electronic devices that Canfield had with him.

Although the devices are supposed to be returned, Canfield said it hasn’t happened yet; some people wait more than six months to a year. He published the list of seized devices, noting that CBP took more than storage devices. Agents also took his headphones, a microphone and even the “micro USB cable because it can technically plug into my Kindle which can plug into my laptop which can plug into my phone.” All of his devices are encrypted and he is not worried about law enforcement successfully cracking the encryption.

Even if you aren’t familiar with his email hosting service, Canfield’s name might ring a bell; he was in the news quite a bit back near the end of 2015 and start of 2016 due to hoax terrorist email threats sent to US schools via his service.

Last summer, at DefCon 24, Canfield gave a Skytalk about lessons learned from hosting public email for 4chan. He has been hosting “anonymous, Tor-friendly” email since 2013. The description of the talk added, “In 2015, a malicious user sent an anonymous E-mail through my service threatening violence against schools in Los Angeles and New York. As a result, all schools in Los Angeles were closed, 610,000 students stayed home, and 1500 schools were combed through by SWAT teams for bombs that weren’t there. Because I was the only public figure involved, I faced an incredible amount of heat from the media, governments, and the public.”

If you want more details, you can go straight to the source as he publishes transparency reports which include subpoenas and emails received from law enforcement even though they are marked as “no report or segment therefore may be released to any media sources.” He also recorded a call to police, an officer with the New York/New Jersey High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area ("HIDTA") Task Force, regarding a subpoena for a subscriber's information.

On the way out of the US, Canfield alleged he was stopped again by two CBP officers who refused to identify themselves. This time, he handed over his phone – an unlocked burner phone which had anime porn from 4chan open in the browser. He said that “seemed to quench their thirst” and clear him for his flight. Canfield noted that this experience soured him enough that he won’t be coming to the US for DefCon this year.

Running numerous domains with offensive/vulgar names that can’t be published here, but which have more than 60,000 registered accounts across those domains, and attending hacker conferences, shouldn’t mean you will be targeted, detained and harassed at the US border, before having all your electronic and peripheral devices seized. Nevertheless, it happens all the time to all sorts of people.

Welcome to America, the land of the free, home of the brave facing an increasing surveillance state.