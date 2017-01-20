Verizon, volunteer firefighters make peace; T-Mobile’s Legere can stand down

Network World |

010517blog chincoteague fire department
Credit: Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Co.
Related

Verizon has doused a public-relations flare-up with the volunteer fire department that serves a small Virginia island community, meaning that:

  • The Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company will pay far less than $73,000 to have telecommunications equipment moved off land that will accommodate its new headquarters.
  • This financial relief will forestall the heftier bill possibly having had to come out of the hides of the Chincoteague Ponies, a herd of 150 wild horses that are shepherded by the firefighters and helpful to have when publicly battling a major corporation.
  • And, finally, that T-Mobile CEO John Legere can keep his checkbook in his pocket.

First the cease-fire. From the fire company’s Facebook page:

“Got something we would like to share with you all.........we want to thank Verizon for reaching out, stepping up to the plate and re-working the engineering designs that both gets the job done and makes the price much, much easier to take care of. We appreciate you working with us and look forward to getting the job (of building the new firehouse) started and finished!!”

The situation was much less cordial two weeks ago when news of the $73,000 tab had the Chincoteague community up in arms and blasting Verizon on Facebook.

After reading a Buzzblog post about the dispute, T-Mobile CEO John Legere – a social media showman -- stepped into the fray by offering to pay the bill for the fire company if Verizon persisted in its demands.

010617blog legere tweet Twitter

It would appear such intervention is no longer necessary.

As for how the community views Verizon’s softening of its stand, there is this Facebook comment: “Nothing like public humiliation to get the attention of the mighty corporation.”

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
Related:
Must read: Hidden Cause of Slow Internet and how to fix it
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
Don't Miss
About half of those responding to an online survey say their passwords are over five years old.
25 most common passwords in 2016 and how quickly they can be cracked

Here is the list of Keeper Security's 25 most common passwords in 2016, as well as how fast two...

internet data
How—and why—you should use a VPN any time you hop on the internet

We'll show you how to protect your online privacy as governments around the world, including the U.S.,...

best buy geek squad car
Why you shouldn't trust Geek Squad ever again

The U.S. government reportedly pays Geek Squad technicians to dig through your PC for files to give to...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Top Stories
rumors
iPhone 8 Rumor Rollup: iPhone X, leaving rivals in its dust & a classy new

Dropping your iPhone in the toilet could soon be something you can laugh instead of cry about if the...

obama trump 2009 2017
Tech world has changed in the past 8 years

Eight years is but a blink in the grand scheme, yet so much will have changed on the technology and...

cans of CV resumes as metaphor for brand
How to overcome 5 common resume mistakes

Avoid the five resume writing mistakes most commonly seen in the IT Resume Makeover series.

social threat
What the rise of social media hacking means for your business

While it might be easy to dismiss sites like Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn as harmless diversions for...