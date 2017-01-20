How to wake the enterprise from IoT security nightmares

The IoT security market will reach a valuation of $36.95 billion by 2021, says data from a Marketsandmarkets.com analyst report. Where the cyber security mayhem grows, so flows the security market money.

In 2017, experts predict that gaping IoT security holes will lead to the destruction of critical infrastructure and increases in competitive intelligence gathering and intellectual property theft. 2017 will see more DDoS attacks of the magnitude that brought down the Dyn Domain Name System service and many high-profile web domains with it.

CSO dives into top security nightmares stemming from the sheer multiplication, vulnerability, capacity, reach, and scale of IoT, delivering solutions and insights from IoT security researchers, academics, and experts.