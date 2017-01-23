Containers? What are containers?

1/3 of survey respondents are using containers, 8% don't know what they are

Surveys of IT users are a dime a dozen, but every once in a while one pops with a surprising statistic. Like this one: A poll of more than 300 IT works by UBM found that 8% didn’t event know what an application container is.

Containers have been the buzzword du jour for the past couple of years in cloud and application development circles. But surveys like this independent are a reminder that new technology is slow to catch on.

container usage ubm cloud UBM Interop ITX

UBM Interop ITX State of the Cloud Report shows that about one third of respondents said they are using or plan to use containers. 8% don't know what they are. 

About 1/3 of respondents said they were using containers, 7% said they were in production, with 15% testing them. About another 1/3 – 30% - had no plans of using containers, while 1/7 were “not considering, but curious” about the technology.

Despite some people not evening knowing what containers are, researchers expect it will be a big deal. 451 Research recently estimated that the application container market was $762 million last year, and will grow to a $2.6 billion market by 2020.

The UBM Interop IXT State of the Cloud Report was conducted in December 2016 and surveyed more than 300 users who had indicated they’re using or plan to use cloud computing. 160 respondents answered the question about container usage. The report had some other interesting stats too, specifically comparing use of SaaS, IaaS and PaaS. 70% of respondents said they’re using SaaS; 57% said they’re using IaaS and 44% said they’re using PaaS. Of those, 40% said they’re also using a private cloud.

As for the container statistics, the results show the technology is still in the early days. So, if you haven’t hopped on the container bandwagon yet, don’t fret.

Senior Editor Brandon Butler covers the cloud computing industry for Network World by focusing on the advancements of major players in the industry, tracking end user deployments and keeping tabs on the hottest new startups.

