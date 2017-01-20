Cluster HAT, the easiest way to build a Raspberry Pi Zero cluster

One HAT, four Zeros, and one controller Raspberry Pi and for under $100 you have a cluster

Network World |

cluster hat 2
Credit: 8086 Consultancy
Related

I recently compiled a list of Raspberry Pi clusters and reader Alex Hortin wrote in to suggest I looked at a cluster framework for up to four Raspberry Pi Zeros called the Cluster HAT produced by 8086 Consultancy

In case you haven’t come across the term, the “HAT” part of Cluster HAT, means that the device implements the Raspberry Pi Foundation’s Hardware Attached on Top system for add-on hardware. The Foundation’s 2014 blog post announcing the standard explains:

In a nutshell a HAT is a rectangular board (65x56mm) that has four mounting holes in the (nicely rounded) corners that align with the mounting holes on the B+, has a 40W GPIO header and supports the special autoconfiguration system that allows automatic GPIO setup and driver setup. The automatic configuration is achieved using 2 dedicated pins (ID_SD and ID_SC) on the 40W B+ GPIO header that are reserved for an I2C EEPROM. The EEPROM holds the board manufacturer information, GPIO setup and a thing called a ‘device tree‘ fragment – basically a description of the attached hardware that allows Linux to automatically load the required drivers.

The Zeros connected  to the Cluster HAT operate in USB gadget mode, a framework developed by the Linux USB Project. Published in 2005, this API specification allows a USB-connected device to look like various peripherals including printers, file systems, audio systems, and, most importantly, Ethernet connections. Gadget mode allows connected PCs or, in the case of the Cluster HAT, a Raspberry Pi (A+, B+, 2, or 3) to act as the controller for programming and networking the Zeros.

The great thing about the Cluster HAT is that it keeps wiring to a minimum (check out my Raspberry Pi cluster roundup and you’ll see lots of wiring spaghetti for power and networking). The Cluster HAT includes a four port USB hub on board that the Zeros directly plug into and the Zeros are powered directly by the host Pi’s GPIO interface and can be controlled individually. If you’re SSH’ing into the controller Pi and using a Wi-Fi dongle for connectivity, the only cable connections required are for power to the controller, and a USB cable connecting the controller to the Cluster HAT.

In the US, the Cluster HAT is priced at $38.14 on eBay, while in the UK it's £28 ex VAT on Pimoroni and ModMyPi. This means that for under $100 you can build a five node Raspberry Pi Zero cluster … how cool is that?! Once I get my hands on a Cluster HAT, I plan to do a review so sign up for my newsletter so you know when it becomes available.

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
Related:

Mark Gibbs is an author, journalist, and man of mystery. For more than 30 years, Gibbs has advised on and developed product and service marketing for many businesses.

Must read: Hidden Cause of Slow Internet and how to fix it
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
Don't Miss
avaya bankruptcy 2
Avaya says bankruptcy is a step toward software and services

Networking and collaboration vendor Avaya declared bankruptcy on Thursday, calling the move part of its...

deception hack hacker phishing tricked
Air Force goes after cyber deception technology

The Air Force Research Lab (AFRL) tapped into that notion today as it awarded a $750,000 grant to...

best buy geek squad car
Why you shouldn't trust Geek Squad ever again

The U.S. government reportedly pays Geek Squad technicians to dig through your PC for files to give to...

Resources
Top Stories
automation primary
Half of work activities could be automated by 2055

A McKinsey researcher says that while robots and machines will usurp some jobs, most humans will take...

1 spear phishing intro
How this analyst targeted a phisher

A potential victim tries to turn the tables on a spear phisher.

cloud computing
Serverless: The next step in cloud computing’s evolution

Expectations are high and steadily growing for how serverless computing can revolutionize the way...

commonly overlooked benefits
10 companies with employee benefits you won't believe

Tech companies keep upping the ante to attract new talent and keep current employees happy, and in the...