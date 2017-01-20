The CSO guide to top security conferences

There is nothing like attending a face-to-face event for career networking and knowledge gathering, and we don’t have to tell you how helpful it can be to get a hands-on demo of a new tool or to have your questions answered by experts.
Fortunately, there are plenty of great conferences coming up in the months ahead.
If keeping abreast of security trends and evolving threats is critical to your job — and we know it is — then attending some top-notch security conferences is on your must-do list for 2017.
From major events to those that are more narrowly focused, this list from the editors of CSO, will help you find the security conferences that matter the most to you.
We’ll keep it updated with registration deadlines and new conferences so check back often. While we don’t expect this calendar to be comprehensive, we do aim to have it be highly relevant. If there’s something we’ve missed, let us know. You can email your additions, corrections and updates to Amy Bennett (abennett@idgcommunications.com).
January
SANS Security East 2017
January 9-14, 2017
New Orleans, Louisiana
ShmooCon
January 13-15, 2017
Washington, DC
BSides Columbus
January 16th, 2017
Columbus, OH
SANS Cloud Security Summit
January 17-19, 2017
San Francisco, CA
AppSec California
January 23-25, 2017
Santa Monica, CA
February
SANS Southern California - Anaheim 2017
February 6-11, 2017
Anaheim, CA
BSides Tampa
February 11, 2017
Tampa, FL
RSA Conference USA
Feb 13-17, 2017
San Francisco, CA
Note: Registration period ends February 10.
