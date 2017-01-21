Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
25% off YETI Hopper 20 Portable Cooler

yeti hopper
Credit: Amazon
The YETI Hopper 20 ice-for-days portable cooler and is tough as nails so it can be hauled anywhere you want to take it.  It features a DryHide Shell and nearly indestructible straps will stand up to an abundance of abuse in the field.  It's HydroLok Zipper is completely leakproof, eliminating spills and locking in cold.  It can hold 18 cans, a limit of rainbow trout, or 20 pounds of ice.  The YETI Hopper 20 is currently selling at the discounted price of $225, a good deal considering its $299.95 list price. See this high-end portable cooler now on Amazon. 

This story, "25% off YETI Hopper 20 Portable Cooler - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

  • YETI Hopper 20 Portable Cooler Fog Gray / Tahoe Blue

    $225.00 MSRP $299.95
