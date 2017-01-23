10 of the latest craziest and scariest things the TSA found on your fellow travelers

|

Online News Editor, Network World |

primary tsa
Credit: TSA
Related

When it comes to our annual look at what wacky things the TSA pulls out of travelers’ carryon luggage, every year the crazy seems to get a little crazier and the scary, well you know where we are going with this.

Interestingly the TSA finds some amusement or amazement in these finding as it now posts its own Top 10 Most Unusual Finds which outlines the most “dangerous and often times wacky items” it has kept off commercial airliners.

To start, we need to look at guns. The number of guns that traverse or try to traverse the skies in the United States continues to grow at an astounding rate. There was a 28% increase in firearm discoveries from 2015’s total of 2,653. The TSA says that in 2016, 3,391 firearms were discovered in carry-ons --averaging more than nine firearms per day.

“Of those, 2,815 (83%) were loaded. Firearms were intercepted at a total of 238 airports; two more airports than last year.” [Tragically this year one of these legally checked and guns and ammo were used to gun down five travelers in Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.]

+More on network World: 26 of the craziest and scariest things the TSA has found on travelers+

What follows are the TSA’s own descriptions of the more interesting items TSA agents discovered:

1b tsa art TSA

1. “This replica of Negan’s (The Walking Dead) “Lucille” bat was discovered in a carry-on bag at Atlanta. The barbed wire is made from rubber and the blood is fake (we hope). However, baseball bats are prohibited from carry-on bags and must be packed in checked luggage.”

2b tsa art blow torch TSA

2. This blowtorch was discovered in a carry-on bag at Atlanta. The torch head is permitted, but the propane canister is prohibited in both carry-on and checked baggage.

3b tsa art flash bang grenade TSA

3. This replica flashbang grenade (containing hot sauce) was discovered in a carry-on bag at Kahului.

4b tsa art flash vest TSA

4. The traveler who packed this vest in his checked bag at Richmond stated it was a prop intended for use in a live-action role-playing game. TSA explosives experts raced to the checked baggage room and the airport police were called immediately. Fortunately, the explosives experts determined the vest posed no danger.

5b tsa art flask TSA

5. A flask of black powder was discovered in a carry-on bag at Allentown. A powder horn full of black powder was discovered in a checked bag at Boise. Black powder is strictly prohibited from being packed in both carry-on and checked bags.

6b tsa art 5 blade floggers TSA

6. These 5-bladed floggers were discovered in a carry-on bag at Houston.

7b tsa art 5 gun computer clay TSA

7. You can’t see it, but underneath the modeling clay and duct tape is a loaded 9mm firearm inside of a computer. It was discovered in a checked bag at Houston.

8b tsa art smoke grenade TSA

8. A live smoke grenade was discovered in a checked bag at Phoenix.

9b tsa art cattle prod TSA

9. A cattle prod discovered in Chicago.

10b tsa art cgrenades TSA

10. A sampling of hand grenades the TSA found in 2017.

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
Related:

Cooney is an Online News Editor at Network World and the author of the Layer 8 blog, Network World's daily home for the not-just-networking news. He has been working with Network World since 1992.

Must read: Hidden Cause of Slow Internet and how to fix it
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
Don't Miss
cluster hat 2
Cluster HAT, the easiest way to build a Raspberry Pi Zero cluster

One Cluster HAT, four Raspberry Pi Zeros, and one controller Raspberry Pi, and for under $100 you have...

free tech software storage
19 free cloud storage options

A review of 19 companies that offer free cloud storage

best buy geek squad car
Why you shouldn't trust Geek Squad ever again

The U.S. government reportedly pays Geek Squad technicians to dig through your PC for files to give to...

Resources
Top Stories
primary tsa
10 of the latest craziest and scariest things the TSA found on your fellow

Interestingly the TSA finds some amusement or amazement in these finding as it now posts its own Top 10...

globe network
Should you buy an SD-WAN service?

More than 30 vendors offer an SD-WAN option. To decide which is best for you, start by looking at the...

Door onto cloud computing
Cloud isn’t easy, but it needs to be

It turns out making something easy isn't easy, and cloud is anything but easy.

computer injuries primary
The clumsy truth about computer-related injuries!

Here's an analysis of emergency room data that shows most computer-related injuries stem from far less...