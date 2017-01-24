Today's top stories

Why Google’s Sergey Brin changed his tune on AI

Google's co-founder admits he didn't pay attention to AI in the 1990s because he didn't think it would work, but has since reconsidered

|

Editor at Large, InfoWorld |

Why Google’s Sergey Brin changed his tune on AI
Credit: Reuters/Ruben Sprich
Related

Today's top stories

Show More

Google co-founder Sergey Brin acknowledges that he was caught off-guard by the phenomenon of artificial intelligence, which he notes now permeates key Google properties.

Speaking at the recent World Economic Forum Meeting in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, Brin, a trained computer scientist, said he didn't pay attention to AI in the 1990s because "everyone knew [AI] didn't work," he said.

Brin was head of the Google X research group, which featured Google Brain, a project centered on machine intelligence, he recalled. "Fast-forward a few years, and now Brain probably touches every single one of our main projects, ranging from search to photos to ads to everything we do."

The revolution in deep nets has "been very profound and definitely surprised me even though I was like right in there," said Brin, now president of Google parent company Alphabet. "It's an incredible time and it's very hard to forecast what can these things do? We really don't know the limits," Brin said. Looking forward to the future, it is hard thing to think through, with the incredible possibilities, he added. "I think it's impossible to forecast accurately."

Google Brain research areas include machine learning algorithms and techniques, computer systems for machine learning, natural language understanding, and machine perception, as well as health care, robotics, and music and art generation. The group features Jeff Dean, a Google senior fellow who Brin recalled trying to impress upon him the possibilities of AI when Brin was still skeptical. "I'd say, OK that's very nice, Jeff, do your thing, whatever," after Dean showed him a computer-drawn picture of a cat.

Google has offered its open source Tensorflow library for machine learning and neural networks. The company also has partnered with Intel for machine learning and offered data sets for it.

This story, "Why Google’s Sergey Brin changed his tune on AI" was originally published by InfoWorld.

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
Related:

Paul Krill is an editor at large at InfoWorld, whose coverage focuses on application development.

Must read: Hidden Cause of Slow Internet and how to fix it
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
Don't Miss
cluster hat 2
Cluster HAT, the easiest way to build a Raspberry Pi Zero cluster

One Cluster HAT, four Raspberry Pi Zeros, and one controller Raspberry Pi, and for under $100 you have...

free tech software storage
19 free cloud storage options

A review of 19 companies that offer free cloud storage

best buy geek squad car
Why you shouldn't trust Geek Squad ever again

The U.S. government reportedly pays Geek Squad technicians to dig through your PC for files to give to...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Top Stories
yahoo mail
Yahoo pushes back timing of Verizon deal after breaches

Verizon’s planned acquisition of Yahoo will take longer than expected and won’t close until this year’s...

security cameras secure
REVIEW: Home security cameras fall short on security

In tests of 7 IP-based cameras, only Canary passed muster.

globe network
Should you buy an SD-WAN service?

More than 30 vendors offer an SD-WAN option. To decide which is best for you, start by looking at the...

Door onto cloud computing
Cloud isn’t easy, but it needs to be

It turns out making something easy isn't easy, and cloud is anything but easy.