HP recalls over 100,000 more laptop batteries for fire hazard

The move expands a recall first announced last year

|

U.S. Correspondent, IDG News Service |

hp laptop battery expansion2
Credit: HP
Related

HP is expanding its recall of laptop batteries with overheating issues that can cause computer damage and even fire.

The company is recalling an additional 101,000 batteries in some laptops sold between March 2013 through October 2016. This is an expansion of the recall initiated in June 2016, which involved HP recalling 41,000 batteries.

The batteries are in laptop brands including HP, Compaq, ProBook, Envy, Compaq Presario, and Pavilion laptops. Battery packs sold separately are also affected.

Batteries are being recalled in the U.S, Canada and Mexico. Most are in the U.S., while 3,000 are being recalled in Canada, and 4,000 in Mexico. The laptops were sold through big-box retailers and online.

You may need to check that your battery is eligible for recall. The batteries are black, and should have the bar codes 6BZLU, 6CGFK, 6CGFQ, 6CZMB, 6DEMA, 6DEMH, 6DGAL or 6EBVA printed on the back of the battery.

Users can also download software from HP's recall website to check if the battery qualifies for a recall. In the U.S., users can call HP customer service at 1-888-202-4320 to request a replacement battery.

Overall, HP received one report of a laptop catching fire in Canada, and eight reports of the battery overheating, catching fire or melting in the U.S. In one case, HP received a report of the "battery overheating, melting and charring and causing about $1,000 in property damage," according to a statement issued by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

In Canada, HP received one report of a laptop catching fire, but no one was injured, according to a statement issued by Health Canada.

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
Related:
Must read: Hidden Cause of Slow Internet and how to fix it
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
Don't Miss
20161013 avaya stadium
Avaya, in no-brainer, pulls $1 billion IPO in wake of bankruptcy filing

Avaya Holdings has withdrawn the $1 billion IPO offering it filed more than 5 years ago in the wake of...

tips for hiring data scientists
Best & most promising tech jobs of 2017 revealed

Data scientists continue to be in huge demand, and you won't fare badly either if you have expertise as...

best buy geek squad car
Why you shouldn't trust Geek Squad ever again

The U.S. government reportedly pays Geek Squad technicians to dig through your PC for files to give to...

Resources
Top Stories
white house fence
Trump’s federal hiring freeze won’t kill government IT hiring

President Donald Trump's federal hiring freeze will make it harder, but not impossible, to land a...

cloud washing2
10 new AWS cloud services you never expected

From data scooping to facial recognition, Amazon’s latest additions give devs new, wide-ranging powers...

security cameras secure
REVIEW: Home security cameras fall short on security

In tests of 7 IP-based cameras, only Canary passed muster.

globe network
Should you buy an SD-WAN service?

More than 30 vendors offer an SD-WAN option. To decide which is best for you, start by looking at the...