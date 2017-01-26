It's no secret that Apple's iPhone design is in need of a refresh. While there's certainly nothing wrong with the current form factor, the iPhone's industrial design has largely remained unchanged since Apple released the iPhone 6 back in 2014. That's quite a long time for a smartphone market that tends to move at warp speed.

What's more, with 2016 marking the first year that iPhone sales experienced a decline, there's a strong case to be made that iPhone owners are more eager than ever before for something a little bit fresher.

Not to fear, Apple's 2017 iPhone -- a device that will reportedly be dubbed the iPhone 8 -- may finally introduce a brand new design. Over the past few months, there have been a deluge of rumors all pointing towards an iPhone 8 featuring an edge to edge OLED display with extremely minimal bezels. What's more, some reports claim that all of the iPhone's front-facing sensors, including Touch ID, will somehow be embedded into the display itself.

The most recent iPhone 8 rumor comes to us via Cowen and Company analyst Timothy Arcuri who writes (via AppleInsider) that Apple'x next-gen smartphone will not only feature an edgeless display, but a 'wraparound' display, perhaps similar in appearance to what Samsung previously introduced with its Galaxy Edge line of devices.

As a quick qualifier to that enticing rumor, it's worth noting that only Apple's upper-tier iPhone model will be graced with the aforementioned OLED edgeless display. Indeed, the current consensus is that Apple later this year will release three distinct iPhone models: a new 4.7-inch iPhone, a new 5.5-inch iPhone, and a premium iPhone 8 with a wraparound display.