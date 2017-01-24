16 top HR software suites compared — an essential buyer's guide

This comprehensive report evaluates 16 human capital management (HCM) products across 50 software capabilities, from recruitment to exit interviews, and every step in-between. Download your free copy today.

CIO |

Become An Insider

Sign up now and get FREE access to hundreds of Insider articles, guides, reviews, interviews, blogs, and other premium content. Learn more.
Latest Insider
See all Insider

Seven out of 10 companies say that “employee engagement” is critical to their organization’s success, according to an oft-cited Gallup poll. Now those companies are counting on HR software to help them get a clearer picture of their workforce and encourage greater engagement.

Technology Evaluation Centers (TEC), an independent research firm, has produced a comprehensive report on human capital management (HCM) software to help companies select the right suite for their needs.

The TEC buyer’s guide compares 16 HCM suites — from vendors such as Ceridian, Cornerstone, Kronos, SAP and Workday – across 50 software features, including recruitment tasks, personalized new-hire onboarding, “flight risk indicators,” performance evaluations, employee feedback, employee rewards, mentoring, targeted skills development, employee satisfaction surveys, exit interviews, data visualization and mobile access.

To continue reading this article register now

Get Free Access

Learn More   Existing Users Sign In

You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.