Kaspersky Lab employee reportedly arrested in Russia on treason charges

The head of the company's computer incidents investigation team was arrested in December, Russian media reports

|

Romania Correspondent, IDG News Service |

A Kaspersky Lab cybercrime investigator is a suspect in treason probe.
Credit: Unsplash/JJ Ying
Related

One of the leading cybercrime investigators at antivirus vendor Kaspersky Lab was reportedly arrested in Russia as part of a probe into activities that could represent high treason.

According to Russian newspaper Kommersant, Ruslan Stoyanov, the head of the computer incidents investigation team at Kaspersky, was arrested in December as part of an investigation that also targeted Sergei Mikhailov, the deputy head of the Information Security Center at the FSB, Russia's internal security service.

Russian authorities are investigating Mikhailov in connection to the receipt of money from a foreign organization, an unnamed source close to the FSB reportedly told the newspaper.

“The case against this employee does not involve Kaspersky Lab," a Kaspersky Lab representative said in an email statement. "The employee, who is Head of the Computer Incidents Investigation Team, is under investigation for a period predating his employment at Kaspersky Lab."

The company doesn't have details about the investigation, but the work of its computer incidents response team is unaffected by this incident, the representative said.

Kommersant reported that the probe is looking into possible violations of Article 275 of the Russian Criminal Code. This article concerns high treason in the form of "espionage, disclosure of state secrets or any other assistance rendered to a foreign State, a foreign organisation, or their representatives in hostile activities to the detriment of the external security of the Russian Federation." Violations of this article carry prison sentences of 12 to 20 years.

According to the newspaper, until 2006 Stoyanov worked within Department K of the Russian police, a division that's often involved in cybercrime investigations.

"Addressing cybercrime effectively is impossible without collaboration between companies working in computer security and law enforcement," the Kaspersky Lab representative said. "This is why we, like any other major IT security vendor, actively cooperate with the international community of security experts and government law enforcement agencies around the world."

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
Related:

Lucian Constantin is an IDG News Service correspondent. He writes about information security, privacy, and data protection.

Must read: Hidden Cause of Slow Internet and how to fix it
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
Don't Miss
20161013 avaya stadium
Avaya, in no-brainer, pulls $1 billion IPO in wake of bankruptcy filing

Avaya Holdings has withdrawn the $1 billion IPO offering it filed more than 5 years ago in the wake of...

tips for hiring data scientists
Best & most promising tech jobs of 2017 revealed

Data scientists continue to be in huge demand, and you won't fare badly either if you have expertise as...

best buy geek squad car
Why you shouldn't trust Geek Squad ever again

The U.S. government reportedly pays Geek Squad technicians to dig through your PC for files to give to...

Resources
Top Stories
LinkedIn's hyperscale data center in Hillsborough, Oregon
LinkedIn pumps water down to its server racks, uses an interesting spine and

Just two of the interesting innovations in the human network company’s data center strategy

Princeton Petta Lab
7 really cool network and IT research projects

Researchers at top universities, backed by funding from federal and other outfits, are pumping out...

combat ransomware
5 tips to stay ahead of ransomware threats

Ransomware is on the rise and promises to be an even bigger threat in 2017. Here are five ways to...

cloud washing2
10 new AWS cloud services you never expected

From data scooping to facial recognition, Amazon’s latest additions give devs new, wide-ranging powers...