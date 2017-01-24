Apple to roll out "enhanced" version of Siri on next-gen iPhone

Ahead of the iPhone 8 launch later this year, a new report from Digitimes relays that Apple is currently working on a more "enhanced" version of Siri that may take advantage of Apple's ongoing research in the field of machine learning.

While iOS 10 ushered in a number of improvements in this regard -- such as the ability to search for photos and people by name -- it's no secret the AI space is becoming more and more competitive with each passing month. As a quick example, Samsung with its upcoming Galaxy S8 will introduce a new AI personal assistant dubbed Bixby that will be built on technology the company picked up when it acquired Viv Labs. As a quick point of interest, Viv Labs is led by Dag Kittlaus who helped co-found Siri.

The Digitimes report reads in part:

Smartphone vendors, including Apple, Samsung Electronics, Huawei, LG Electronics and Xiaomi Technology, are likely to introduce models featuring AI (artificial intelligence) applications as a means to ramp up market shares in 2017, according to industry sources. ... Apple acquired Australia-based machine learning startup Turi in August 2016, aiming to further strengthen the functionality, as well as the market share, of its Siri intelligent personal assistant. Meanwhile, market sources have also indicated that Apple's next-generation iPhone devices are likely to come with enhanced Siri.

While it remains unclear if this "enhanced" version of Siri will be available as an iPhone 8 exclusive or perhaps available to a wider array of iPhone models via iOS 11, it's nice to see that Apple isn't resting on its laurels and that it's taking measures to keep up with, if not surpass, competing services from the likes of Google, Amazon, and Samsung.

Incidentally, a popular video from noted hardware reviewer Marques Brownlee recently highlighted the performance differences between Siri and Google Assistant. You can check out that video below.