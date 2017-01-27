Today's top stories

How to protect your data, your vehicles, and your people against automotive cyber threats?

The connected car constitutes a more complex security threat than you think.

|

CSO |

Become An Insider

Sign up now and get FREE access to hundreds of Insider articles, guides, reviews, interviews, blogs, and other premium content. Learn more.
Latest Insider
See all Insider

Modern vehicles increasingly connect to the rest of the world via short range wireless technologies such as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, wired interfaces such as OBD-II and USB, long range wireless communications such as 4G and the coming 5G for internet, and services such as OnStar, LoJack, and Automatic, to name only some. That world includes your enterprise and the criminal hackers and cyber carjackers who want to undo your data, your corporate fleets, and your people.

The costs of their attacks include exposure of personal identifiable information and private data, and exposure or destruction of valuable intellectual property, according to Eric Friedberg, co-president at Stroz Friedberg. Loss of life in the midst of vehicle destruction/collision weighs heavily as a potential personal, professional, and corporate cost, as well.

CSO explores the vulnerabilities and risks of automotive cyber-attacks and methods for securing your data, human resources, and the connected vehicle environment.

To continue reading this article register now

Get Free Access

Learn More   Existing Users Sign In

You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.