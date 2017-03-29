Currently discounted 33% on Amazon the Raspberry Pi 3 Model B Motherboardfeatures a quad-core 64-bit ARM Cortex A53 clocked at 1.2 GHz. The Pi 3 features on-board 802.11N WiFi and Bluetooth 4.0.
Specs:
- 1.2GHz 64-bit quad-core ARMv8 CPU, 1 GB RAM
- 802.11n Wireless LAN, 10/100Mbps Lan Speed
- Bluetooth 4.1, Bluetooth Low Energy
- 4 USB ports, 40 GPIO pins, Full HDMI port, Combined 3.5mm audio jack and composite video
- Camera interface (CSI),Display interface (DSI), Micro SD card slot (now push-pull rather than push-push), VideoCore IV 3D graphics core
This Raspberry Pi 3 motherboard currently averages 4.8 out of 5 stars on Amazon from over 1,000 customers (read reviews) and its list price of $59.99 is currently discounted 36% to $38.39.
This story, "36% off Raspberry Pi 3 Model B Motherboard - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.