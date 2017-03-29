Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
36% off Raspberry Pi 3 Model B Motherboard

raspberry pi 3 motherboard
Credit: Amazon
Currently discounted 33% on Amazon the Raspberry Pi 3 Model B Motherboardfeatures a quad-core 64-bit ARM Cortex A53 clocked at 1.2 GHz. The Pi 3 features on-board 802.11N WiFi and Bluetooth 4.0.

Specs:

  • 1.2GHz 64-bit quad-core ARMv8 CPU, 1 GB RAM
  • 802.11n Wireless LAN, 10/100Mbps Lan Speed
  • Bluetooth 4.1, Bluetooth Low Energy
  • 4 USB ports, 40 GPIO pins, Full HDMI port, Combined 3.5mm audio jack and composite video
  • Camera interface (CSI),Display interface (DSI), Micro SD card slot (now push-pull rather than push-push), VideoCore IV 3D graphics core

This Raspberry Pi 3 motherboard currently averages 4.8 out of 5 stars on Amazon from over 1,000 customers (read reviews) and its list price of $59.99 is currently discounted 36% to $38.39.

This story, "36% off Raspberry Pi 3 Model B Motherboard - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

  • Raspberry Pi 3 Model B Motherboard

    $38.39 MSRP $59.99
