Review: 3 services for managing all your cloud storage accounts

If you're like most people, you live part -- or most -- of your computing life in the cloud. And odds are that you use more than one cloud-based storage service, such as Dropbox, Google Drive, Microsoft OneDrive and others. Do you find yourself tearing your hair out when you try to remember on which service you've stored what files? Do you wish you could easily move or copy those files between your cloud services, or between the services and your local storage?

Well, don't despair. We've rounded up three free web-based services -- Jolicloud desktop, MultCloud and Otixo -- that make it simpler to do all that and more.

Each service allows you to manage and view your cloud storage from a single interface for free. After that, they charge extra for additional features, such as providing more bandwidth for handling files. Some also offer separate desktop and/or mobile apps.

To test these three services, I tried them out with Dropbox, Google Drive and Microsoft OneDrive. I put them through their paces with tasks such as file management, searching for file names and for text within files, and copying and moving files between cloud storage services. I also tried out any mobile apps they might have.