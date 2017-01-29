Tech leaders decry Trump’s Muslim ban

012917blog airport protest
Credit: REUTERS/Patrick Fallon
Taking to President Trump’s favored communications platform, Twitter, a who’s who of prominent technology and business leaders are speaking out against the new administration’s ban on Muslims from certain countries entering the United States.

Mark Cuban, entrepreneur

012917blog cuban tweet1 Twitter

David Karp, Tumblr

012917blog karp tweet2 Twitter

Mark Benioff, Salesforce.com

012917blog benioff tweet3 Twitter

Jack Dorsey, Twitter

012917blog dorsey tweet4 Twitter

Elon Musk, entrepreneur

012917blog musk tweet5 Twitter

Satya Nadella, Microsoft

012917blog nadella tweet6 Twitter

Here is Nadella's message.

Brian Chesky, Airbnb

012917blog chesky tweet7 Twitter

Aaron Levie, Box

012917blog levie tweet8 Twitter

These are just a representative sample.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai  in a memo to the staff said the ban is hurting 187 of the company’s employees.

"We’re concerned about the impact of this order and any proposals that could impose restrictions on Googlers and their families, or that could create barriers to bringing great talent to the U.S.," Google said in a statement. "We'll continue to make our views on these issues known to leaders in Washington and elsewhere."

Apple CEO Tim Cook expressed similar objections in a memo to that company’s employees.

