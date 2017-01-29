Tech leaders decry Trump’s Muslim ban

Taking to President Trump’s favored communications platform, Twitter, a who’s who of prominent technology and business leaders are speaking out against the new administration’s ban on Muslims from certain countries entering the United States.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai in a memo to the staff said the ban is hurting 187 of the company’s employees.

"We’re concerned about the impact of this order and any proposals that could impose restrictions on Googlers and their families, or that could create barriers to bringing great talent to the U.S.," Google said in a statement. "We'll continue to make our views on these issues known to leaders in Washington and elsewhere."

Apple CEO Tim Cook expressed similar objections in a memo to that company’s employees.