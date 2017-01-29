Ransomware locked hotel out of its electronic key lock system

Guests at a luxury hotel were locked out of their rooms until the hotel paid the ransom.

Network World |

hotelkeycard
Credit: Thinkstock
Related

A 4-star hotel in the Austrian Alps, the Romantik Seehotel Jaegerwirt, admitted to bowing to extortion after ransomware locked up the computer running the hotel’s electronic key lock system.

This was not the first time that cyber thugs attacked the hotel. During one of the attacks, the hackers reportedly left a backdoor into the system.

The third attack occurred during the opening weekend of the winter season. The computer hit with ransomware controlled the electronic key lock system, the reservation system and the cash desk system.

Guests, who paid about nearly $300 a night for a room, could not open their rooms with their existing keycards; new keycards could not be programmed. Arriving guests couldn’t have their reservations confirmed.

Christoph Brandstaetter, the managing director of the 111-year-old hotel, told The Local, the hotel opted to pay the ransom. “The house was totally booked with 180 guests, we had no other choice. Neither police nor insurance help you in this case.” The hotel decided “it was cheaper and faster” to cough up the ransom.

After the attackers received the ransom, roughly $1,600 ($1500 euros), they unlocked the computers so the hotel could function again. That seems like a rather low ransom demand for a luxury hotel, with a translated version of RT Deutsch reporting the amount was “1.5 million euros in Bitcoin.” Most outlets are reporting the amount paid earlier this month was $1500 euros.

Brandstaetter claimed that other “colleagues” – assuming this means hotels – have also suffered ransomware infections and paid the ransom. The Romantik Seehotel Jaegerwirt decided to go public about the attacks to raise awareness; it believes more should be done about cybercrime as this type of attack isn't going away anytime soon.

“The restoration of our system after the first attack in summer has cost us several thousand euros,” Brandstaetter added. “We did not get any money from the insurance so far because none of those to blame could be found.”

The hotel has allegedly been hit with ransomware four times, the last happening one day before a new firewall was to be installed. The hotel responded by taking their systems offline and replacing all the computers in the hotel.

Bye-bye to smart locks, hello old-fashion keys

Furthermore, the next hotel upgrade will actually include a technology downgrade as the hotel will go “back to the technology-less age.”

Brandstaetter said, “We are planning at the next room refurbishment for old-fashioned door locks with real keys. Just like 111 years ago at the time of our great-grandfathers.”

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
Related:

Ms. Smith (not her real name) is a freelance writer and programmer with a special and somewhat personal interest in IT privacy and security issues.

Must read: Hidden Cause of Slow Internet and how to fix it
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
Don't Miss
oracle stock logo on yacht
Game over for Solaris and SPARC?

Oracle kills Solaris development and lays off Sun hardware workers. The conclusion is inevitable.

As Baby Boomers retire, the shortage of mainframe professionals grows more

People who started their careers when the mainframe was king are retiring in droves, yet this computing...

best buy geek squad car
Why you shouldn't trust Geek Squad ever again

The U.S. government reportedly pays Geek Squad technicians to dig through your PC for files to give to...

Resources
Top Stories
Cisco starts patching critical flaw in WebEx browser extension

Cisco Systems has patched a critical vulnerability in its WebEx collaboration and conferencing...

ransomware at your service 1
Ransomware: at your service

Find out what Ransomware as a service looks like and how to protect your network from it. Now it is...

Video: Wi-Fi blocking and the FCC

Network World offers this brief overview of how the FCC addressed concerns over hotels and other venues...

LinkedIn's hyperscale data center in Hillsborough, Oregon
A deep dive into LinkedIn's data center strategy

Just two of the interesting innovations in the human network company’s data center strategy