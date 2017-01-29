About 150 Delta flights in the US canceled after systems outage

Departures of flights at many airports were delayed

|

Bangalore Correspondent, IDG News Service |

delta air lines aircraft
Credit: Delta
Related

About 150 flights of Delta Air Lines in the U.S. were canceled and some others were delayed on Sunday on account of an IT systems outage, the airline reported.

Delta said more flight cancellations were expected.

The IT systems outage at Delta is the latest of a number that have affected airline operations recently.

Delta reported earlier that its teams were working to fix quickly a systems outage that has resulted in departure delays and cancellations. It did not provide information on the systems issue that had caused the outage.

“Not all delays and cancellations are being reflected on Delta systems, including delta.com, the Fly Delta App, airport information screens or through our Reservations agents,” the airline said. It reported at 11:45 p.m. EST that a ground stop had been lifted.

The Federal Aviation Administration had earlier reported a ground stop for all Delta mainline and sub-carrier flights to domestic destinations. The agency cited "automation issues" at Delta and said international flights were not affected.

After the lifting of the ground stop, Delta CEO Ed Bastian apologized to customers affected by "this frustrating situation." On Twitter and other social media, a number of flyers complained about the delays. Airports reported varying duration of delays of flights. At one point, Denver International Airport reported that Delta flights at the airport were "delayed an average of 90 minutes but still moving."

Delta had reassured users that flights in the air remain unaffected, but added that some customers are experiencing delays upon landing, particularly at Delta’s hub airports. The airline is providing updates on its web site.

The airline faced an outage in August, when it said that a power outage in its operations center in Atlanta had affected its computer systems and operations worldwide, leading to flight delays.

Delta has 830 aircraft of which 644 are owned by the airline, while the rest are leased. It operates more than 15,000 daily flights including those by worldwide alliance partners, and serves 180 million customers each year. Rival United Airlines also reported an outage earlier this month, citing an IT issue.

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
Related:

John Ribeiro covers outsourcing and general technology breaking news from India for the IDG News Service.

Must read: Hidden Cause of Slow Internet and how to fix it
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
Don't Miss
oracle stock logo on yacht
Game over for Solaris and SPARC?

Oracle kills Solaris development and lays off Sun hardware workers. The conclusion is inevitable.

As Baby Boomers retire, the shortage of mainframe professionals grows more

People who started their careers when the mainframe was king are retiring in droves, yet this computing...

best buy geek squad car
Why you shouldn't trust Geek Squad ever again

The U.S. government reportedly pays Geek Squad technicians to dig through your PC for files to give to...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Top Stories
012917blog airport protest
Tech leaders decry Trump’s Muslim ban

Taking to President Trump’s favored communications platform, Twitter, a who’s who of prominent...

ransomware at your service 1
Ransomware: at your service

Find out what Ransomware as a service looks like and how to protect your network from it. Now it is...

Video: Wi-Fi blocking and the FCC

Network World offers this brief overview of how the FCC addressed concerns over hotels and other venues...

LinkedIn's hyperscale data center in Hillsborough, Oregon
A deep dive into LinkedIn's data center strategy

Just two of the interesting innovations in the human network company’s data center strategy