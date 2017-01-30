10 most botched Android device launches ever

Motorola Xoom 4G LTE

The Motorola Xoom was the first “real” Android tablet. While the Samsung Galaxy Tab 7.0 beat it to market, the Xoom ran Android Honeycomb and was optimized for a larger form factor. There were plenty of issues with the Xoom and Honeycomb, but it served its purpose to show what Android was like on a larger device. The LTE variant, on the other hand, was a complete mess. This device cost a whopping $800, which was $200 more than the Wi-Fi only Xoom. For that added money you got no LTE—just the promise of a future upgrade.

There was no LTE hardware in the Xoom, which was very new for Verizon at the time. Instead, buyers were told they’d be able to upgrade their device to support LTE in the coming weeks. That ended up stretching into months. Update didn’t become available until seven months after the device launched. You had to factory reset your tablet and send it away for Verizon to install the LTE modem, which took about a week. As you can imagine, sales of the LTE Xoom were pretty bad. Don’t promise what you can’t deliver.