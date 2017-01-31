Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

Save 14% Plus Another $20 on ASUS Dual-Fan Radeon Rx 480 4GB OC Edition Gaming Graphics Card - Deal Alert

|

TechConnect |

asus graphics card
Credit: Amazon
Related

Deploy into the VR rebellion with the Dual-fan Radeon RX 480 with 1-click overclocking. Auto-Extreme manufacturing technology with Super Alloy Power II components ensures premium quality and reliability while dual fans provide a quieter and cooler gaming environment. GPU Tweak II with XSplit Gamecaster delivers ultimate monitoring and streaming control. Patented Wing-Blade Fans for max air flow with 105% more air pressure. ASUS Dual-fan RX480 graphics cards have two HDMI ports for connecting a VR device and display at the same time, so you can enjoy immersive virtual reality experiences anytime without having to swap cables. Its list price of $220 has been reduced 14% to $189.99, but an additional post-purchase rebate offer drops the price further to $169.99. See this deal now on Amazon.

This story, "Save 14% Plus Another $20 on ASUS Dual-Fan Radeon Rx 480 4GB OC Edition Gaming Graphics Card - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
At a Glance

  • ASUS Dual-Fan Radeon Rx 480 4GB OC Edition AMD Gaming Graphics Card with DP 1.4 HDMI 2.0 (DUAL-RX480-O4G)

    $189.99 MSRP $219.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

Must read: 10 new UI features coming to Windows 10
You Might Like
Don't Miss
oracle stock logo on yacht
Game over for Solaris and SPARC?

Oracle kills Solaris development and lays off Sun hardware workers. The conclusion is inevitable.

As Baby Boomers retire, the shortage of mainframe professionals grows more

People who started their careers when the mainframe was king are retiring in droves, yet this computing...

best buy geek squad car
Why you shouldn't trust Geek Squad ever again

The U.S. government reportedly pays Geek Squad technicians to dig through your PC for files to give to...

Resources
Top Stories
sonicwall ceo bill conner
SonicWall CEO talks of life after Dell spinout

In this installment of the IDG CEO Interview Series, Bill Conner spoke with Chief Content Officer John...

windows 10 ui
10 new UI features coming to Windows 10

The next major upgrade for Windows 10 will add new programs for creating content (like new music...

road map travel salesman
Hortonworks CTO unfolds the big data road map

Hortonworks' Scott Gnau talks about Apache Spark vs. Hadoop and data in motion

server room
Booted up in 1993, this server still runs -- but not for much longer

Phil Hogan, an IT application architect, estimates that close to 80 percent of the system is...