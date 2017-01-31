IoT's payoff is in the big picture, and Nokia knows it

Nokia is expanding its Impact platform for tying together many IoT systems

|

Senior U.S. Correspondent, IDG News Service |

20160224 stock mwc nokia booth sign
Credit: Stephen Lawson
Related

Large IoT systems usually have more than one job and need to work with other systems to be effective. Simplifying all this is one of the main things enterprise IoT platforms are designed to do.

But it’s a moving target, so vendors need to keep adding new capabilities to their platforms. On Tuesday, Nokia announced updates to its Impact software platform to cover IoT applications including lighting, video analytics and parking management. There are also updates to accommodate new low-power networks.

Impact is one of several software platforms designed to make IoT into more than a bunch of disparate sensor networks or automation systems. One application, like smart street lighting, may make another one, like connected parking meters, more effective. Data is the key, and integration can make all data more valuable.

General Electric’s Predix is another take on this objective, as is PTC’s ThingWorx. One of Impact’s strengths is its device management system, based on technology Nokia already uses to manage more than 1.5 billion smartphones and other devices worldwide, said Frank Ploumen, chief technology officer of IoT platform and applications at Nokia. Those management tasks includes things like collecting diagnostic data and doing over-the-air software updates. But the Impact platform also includes security, networking and analytics.

Many carriers already use Impact for services they offer to enterprises. Nokia is now targeting other industries, including utilities, cars, health care and city infrastructure.

On Tuesday, it introduced pre-integrated applications for parking, street lighting, and automotive capabilities like predictive maintenance and geofencing.

The parking software will help cities roll out things like empty-space detection and time-sensitive variable pricing, Nokia says. The lighting component is designed to make street lights into platforms for many types of sensors and pay for it with savings from more efficient lighting. For cars, Impact can now help companies detect low batteries or speed-limit violations.

But those packages by themselves are less important than the ability to integrate them and do even more. For example, street lamps with cameras pointed at the curb can detect whether each parking space is occupied, and that’s typically cheaper and more reliable than gluing physical sensors to the pavement. The same camera can capture the movement of cars and pedestrians for a more complete picture of overall congestion.

The new video analytics features in Impact also play into this. Nokia used machine-learning algorithms developed by Bell Labs for a system that can glean the information an application needs without transmitting full-resolution video over a network or requiring humans to view it, Ploumen said.

Without even recognizing objects such as pedestrians or cars, the visual algorithms can detect movement in an area through pixel patterns. Over time, they can learn the typical patterns and detect movements that are out of the ordinary.

The algorithms can run on computing elements at the edge of the network, detect anomalies, and report on those, he said. The same technology could make connected security cameras more efficient.

Nokia is also setting up Impact to work with LoRa and NB-IoT, two network types that are emerging as ways to connect small, battery-powered devices. Both are alternatives to standard cellular, with low speeds but high efficiency and long range.

LoRa, an open-source protocol supported by the LoRa Alliance, is designed for use on unlicensed spectrum and lets enterprises set up their own networks. NB-IoT is a form of LTE that carriers are expected to use with licensed frequencies.

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
Related:

Stephen Lawson is a senior U.S. correspondent for the IDG News Service based in San Francisco.

Must read: 10 new UI features coming to Windows 10
You Might Like
Don't Miss
oracle stock logo on yacht
Game over for Solaris and SPARC?

Oracle kills Solaris development and lays off Sun hardware workers. The conclusion is inevitable.

As Baby Boomers retire, the shortage of mainframe professionals grows more

People who started their careers when the mainframe was king are retiring in droves, yet this computing...

best buy geek squad car
Why you shouldn't trust Geek Squad ever again

The U.S. government reportedly pays Geek Squad technicians to dig through your PC for files to give to...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Top Stories
tim cook apple ceo
Tim Cook: ‘Apple would not exist without immigration’

Cook joins other tech industry execs in condemning the Trump administration’s executive order that bans...

road map travel salesman
Hortonworks CTO unfolds the big data road map

Hortonworks' Scott Gnau talks about Apache Spark vs. Hadoop and data in motion

server room
Booted up in 1993, this server still runs -- but not for much longer

Phil Hogan, an IT application architect, estimates that close to 80 percent of the system is...

Andres Rodriguez
Nasuni will liberate you from the bottleneck around your files

CEO Andres Rodriguez talks about how the Nasuni UniFS file system works, how customers deploy it and...